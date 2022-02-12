Catholic groups fund illegals hopping the border: A travesty

Pity the poor Roman Catholic who tries to make sense of what is going on in their Church on the issue of illegal aliens. Essentially, I'm talking about the mass movement of illegals into this country across our southern border.

For anyone not paying attention, just the mention of this issue brings a blank look. They have no idea what I'm talking about, but anyone with a modicum of interest in current news knows just what is happening.

There is a terrible problem with illegal immigration into the U.S. – and there is a connection between that and the Catholic Church.

The Church has historically favored immigrants, and in fact, early last year, Pope Francis gave a half million dollars to help Central American migrants who were aiming for illegal entry into the United States.

The pope also spoke strongly against Donald Trump because he favored building a wall on our border. Francis inferred that Trump was not a Christian because he favored a wall.

A major problem with the Church donating money to illegal immigrants in this country is that the money either came from donations to the Church by practicing Catholics, or is money the Church was given by our own government.

But any way you look at it – the money comes from the pockets of American taxpayers. In other words, we are paying to have illegals taken care of by a religious organization. One organization has filed suit against the Biden administration, seeking more accountability and information about this practice.

There are several Catholic organizations involved in they system – Catholic Charities, Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Campaign for Human Development. They use the funds to help the border-crashers – finding them housing, food, clothing, jobs and relocating them across the United States. They believe they are doing what their faith asks – but are they?

A part of the problem is that the people they are "helping," often are not families at all – but mostly single, grown men who are portrayed as "fathers" and "husbands" and often are seen with women and children not their own. Border Patrol agents see this daily. They know what's going on, and they see the sexual horrors female migrants are subjected to by the drug cartels.

The numbers are astounding, and they have increased markedly during the Biden administration. For example, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 2,000 illegals in one 48-hour period. It's estimated some stations have increases over 350% over last year.

Speaking of money, every one of those illegals has to pay the drug cartels in order to get to, and across, our border. The illegals not only cross the border, but many are forced to carry thousands of dollars in illegal drugs – the most common one today is fentanyl.

The source of that drug is China, and because of the mass influx of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico, it has become the No. 1 killer of Americans, aged 18-45 – and that's according to the CDC. Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, California and Texas have seen their fentanyl deaths quadruple since 2019.

A CNN poll shows that illegal immigration is among the top problems facing this country under the Biden administration. According to a report in Breitbart, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas agreed, in a closed-door meeting last month, that illegal immigration is "worse now than … ever."

Wow! I don't remember ever seeing that in the news. It's amazing, isn't it, what is reported and what is ignored!

Biden has expanded catch and release, having freed hundreds of thousands of illegals, and uses taxpayer money to bus and fly them into the heart of the country, leaving them in a variety of states across the nation. They are supposed to "self-report" to an ICE office, but it's estimated that fewer than 13% actually do. Local governments are left with dealing with the problems these people present.

The problems they bring with them and the problems they cause are things Americans have to deal with – and it appears the Biden administration, and Democrats in general, see this as good for our country.

As for the role of the Catholic Church, it continues its "charity" activities in helping the illegals, seemingly ignoring that they are lawbreakers on the face of it.

Isn't that a sin?

Pilate said it best: "What is truth?"

