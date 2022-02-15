CDC data signaling vaccine catastrophe

In 1976, after 32 deaths were attributed to the swine flu vaccine, the U.S. government halted the mass vaccination campaign.

But now, despite the VAERS database run by the CDC and the FDA reporting more than 23,000 deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccines, the messaging from establishment media and top health officials such as Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci essentially is that no one has died or suffered severe adverse effects from the largest rollout of an experimental vaccine in world history.

When confronted more than one month ago in a Senate hearing, Walensky and Fauci both dodged a direct question about the number of vaccine deaths and injuries by undermining the validity of the VAERS data, which is compiled to monitor vaccine safety. And "fact checkers" repeatedly have cited the CDC saying it can't be proved that any of the deaths record in VAERS were caused by the vaccines. To date, as WND reported, Walensky still has not fulfilled her promise to a Republican senator to provide the American people with the government's evidence-based estimate of vaccine-related deaths and adverse events.

But over the past two years, a data analyst with a PhD in computational biology and postdoctoral degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology has been conducting a thorough analysis of the data in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System website.

In a video interview with WND, Jessica Rose argues that the whole point of the VAERS database is to watch for "safety signals" that may have been missed in clinical trials.

And the data, when interpreted according to a standard method of determining causation used by the World Health Organization, is signaling red alert.

"It's not debatable that something is going on here," she told WND.

Rose has a PhD in computational biology from Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv, Israel, along with post-doctoral degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry. She began specializing in pathogenic viruses, including HIV research in a level 3 lab. Rose conducted epidemiological modeling after earning a masters degree in immunology and applied mathematics. She was a postdoctoral researcher in biology at the Israel Institute of Technology from 2016 to 2020 and now is an independent data analyst and researcher. Some of her latest evidence, findings and thoughts on the issue can be found on her website and Substack page.

In the 61-minute interview with WND, she pointed out that over the past 30 years – until 2021 – the average number of adverse events annually for all vaccines combined was about 39,000. And the number of deaths was about 140.

But to date, since December 2020, more than 23,000 deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines – more than 10,000 of those occurring in the United States – have been reported to VAERS. As of Feb. 4, VAERS has recorded 127,855 hospitalizations tied to the COVID shots and a total of 1.1 million adverse events.

Top public health officials dismiss the validity of the data in VAERS, arguing "junk data" or "false data" have been entered into the system. The CDC essentially insists that no one can say that any of the deaths reported to VAERS is caused by the COVID vaccines.

"That's not even a sensible thing, or scientific thing to say," Rose said. "You can't say that. Because these reports are made in the context of these specific products."

She emphasized that VAERS contains a "highly vetted data set" in which false entries are punishable by prison, and duplicates are removed.

Rose – who teamed with epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough on a published study of VAERS reports of myocarditis – acknowledged that the percentage of the reported deaths and adverse events actually caused by the vaccines is unknown.

"But that's precisely what we need to find out," she said.

"And it's really important for us to do this fast. Because if the percentage of deaths caused by these products is high, then every day that we wait – because this data is backlogged – every day that we wait, people are dying."

See the WND interview with Jessica Rose:

’It's like tumbleweeds blowing by’

It's long been acknowledged that while not every case in the VAERS database necessarily was caused by a vaccine, the actual number of adverse events in the general population is much higher. In other words, any data in VAERS that can be verified likely represents a fraction of the actual number, due to an under reporting factor recognized in medical research. Many researchers have tried to estimate the under reporting factor in the COVID vaccine data, and Rose wrote a paper last September with statistician Matthew Crawford that estimated the true number of deaths from the vaccines at the time was about 150,000.

The FDA charged that they "misinterpreted" the data.

"If we made a mistake, tell us what the under reporting factor is," Rose said.

But the CDC and the FDA won't give a straight answer to that question and many others she has posed.

"It's like tumbleweeds blowing by for months, and probably going on a year now," she said.

Rose emphasizes that she uses raw data rather than "interpretative" data.

"When you're talking about injecting 1 billion people with an experimental product with ... a clear correlation with adverse event arisal, and somebody provides you with strong evidence of causation using certain criteria – for example the Bradford Hill criteria – then it's time to start listening," she said.

“This isn't the time … to defend a narrative which clearly states that there's no possible way these vaccines can cause injury.”

She explained that the Bradford Hill criteria is a widely accepted system for determining causation. Of the 10 criteria in that system, the World Health Organization requires that only five be met in order to conclude that a product is causing an adverse event.

The rotavirus vaccine, for example, was pulled from the market in 1999 based on an analysis of evidence in VAERS. Historically, she pointed out, the maximum number of people allowed to die from a vaccine is 50.

In a presentation last week, Rose showed how she was able to fulfill 10 of the 10 Bradford Hill criteria to determine a causal link between the vaccines and reported adverse events.

"If you want to disprove a causal effect, you only have to take down one of those criteria," she said. “So, why haven't they done that?"

The CDC and the regulatory agencies, she said, haven't analyzed the data using tried and true methods.

"They just say these words, 'There's no way these products are causing.' They even laugh about it. They smirk. Which also really makes me mad, because there are 22,000 people dead in temporal proximity to having taken these products.

"I'm not saying 22,000 people died because of these products," Rose said. "Absolutely not. But a percentage of them did. You can't refute that."

Of relevance to the concern about vaccine safety is Walensky’s acknowledgement that the shots have not stopped infection and transmission for a disease that — contrary to early, alarming projections by the WHO — has an infection fatality rate of well under 1%. And it's nearly zero for people who don't have underlying conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated in a New England Journal of Medicine paper in April 2020 that the original Wuhan strain had a rate of .01%, or one-tenth of 1%. While officials who originally promised nearly 100% protection now argue only that the vaccines reduce the severity of the disease and prevent deaths and hospitalizations, the omicron variant has presented with mild symptoms in both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike. Further, off-label treatments and protocols that physicians worldwide have shown to be effective — backed by peer-reviewed studies, here and here — have been undermined and suppressed by promoters of the vaccines. Significantly, the emergency use authorization under which the vaccines have been distributed requires the absence of alternatives.

'She just out and out lied'

Rose noticed the remarkable exchange at the Jan. 11 Senate hearing between Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Dr. Rochelle Walensky in which the CDC director dodged the question of how many people have died of the COVID vaccines.

Walensky began by downplaying the significance of VAERS data, saying that someone who gets hit by a car after getting a shot is recorded as a vaccine death. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was at the hearing as well, used the same scenario when the question was posed to him. And neither directly answered the question, although Walensky promised to get back to the senator with "the data."

"Rochelle Walensky is the director of the CDC. This woman knows what it going on in VAERS," Rose said. "She just out and out lied there. I'm not accusing. I'm stating a fact. Because she knows as the director. The CDC and the FDA own VAERS."

Rose argued that if Walensky doesn't know the answer to that question, "she shouldn't be the director of the CDC."

Regarding the validity of the VAERS data, she noted that if any physician suspects a death is connected to a vaccine, he or she is required to make a VAERS entry, which typically takes about half an hour on the website.

"Then it goes through a vetting process. There are people whose jobs it is to vet," she said.

Then, when the data is ready to be recorded on the front end, the person who made the entry gets a phone call. She noted that Dr. Peter McCullough, who has made a number of entries, gets those calls.

"If your entry ends up in VAERS, it's a solid entry. It's a real data point," she said. "And it's not just a data point, it's a person. And it's possibly a person who died.”

’Why haven't they done that?’

Rose pointed out that the three major vaccine data system in the world – VAERS, the U.K.'s Yellow Card system and the European Union's Eudra – each have more than 1 million adverse event reports for the COVID vaccines.

And they also are reporting adverse events that are different from what has been seen historically, including disruption in menstrual cycles, cardiovascular disease, immunological disorders, cancers and Bell's palsy.

Blindness is a common occurrence in temporal proximity to the injections, she said, along with myocarditis in children and healthy young athletes.

In the U.S. data set, she said, there are 10,910 different types of adverse events

But the establishment media, Rose said, "parrots" the line that people who have adverse reactions to the vaccines simply suffer "chills, a bit of a fever and some malaise."

"OK, and the other 10,907 (reactions)?" she asked.

Last October, her paper with Dr. Peter McCullough on myocarditis data was published in the journal Current Problems in Cardiology. Since then, the publisher has "temporarily removed" the article, promising either reinstatement or an explanation for its removal. But Rose said she and McCullough have not yet received an explanation.

'There is something going on'

Rose gave testimony in October to an FDA panel in which members said they reluctantly approved the shots for children 5-11 because they wanted high-risk children to have access. Panel member Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, famously said: "We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it. That's just the way it goes."

In testimony in September to the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee when it was considering Pfizer's request for authorization of booster shots, Rose emphasized that there are more VAERS death reports in 2021 than the last 10 years combined.

The FDA's vaccine panel was scheduled to vote this Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of the shot for children under 5. But the FDA announced last Friday that the decision will be postponed for at least two months because more data is needed.

That’s a significant sign, Rose said, that the tide may be turning.

"There is something going on there. We are all holding our breath hoping that maybe we have presented enough data now and maybe enough people have said said the right things to the right people," she said.

"Or maybe some people's consciences are starting to wake up."

Rose said children, who have zero chance statistically of dying from COVID-19, do not need to be vaccinated for the virus.

“Ask any immunologist, any vaccinologist, any person who knows anything about epidemiology, immunology, viral dynamics. Anyone who knows what herd immunity actually means," she said. "I mean, come on!"

Pointing to the Canadian trucker protest, she sees "a groundswell of people who are united in wanting this to end."

"They're not going to be able to keep hiding the adverse event data," she said.

"It's going to be so in your face soon – I think probably by the fall of this year – that nobody's going to be able to hide this."

