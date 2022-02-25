Christian leaders call for Day of Prayer for Ukraine

(FAITHWIRE) – As chaos reigns in Ukraine, Christians around the world are turning to God in prayer.

Faithwire has reported of prayer gatherings between Christians and Jews, of Ukrainians coming together in public squares to seek God’s guidance, and of religious and political leaders invoking the sovereignty of God. Others, still, are calling for a day dedicated to prayer for a nation under assault by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said that, as Christians, “our response to a crisis must be rooted in prayer.” As such, he invited believers to join together Sunday for a day of prayer for the situation in Ukraine.

