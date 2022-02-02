Christian school asks parents to sign contract excluding gay and trans students

(7NEWS) -- A Brisbane Christian college has come under fire after releasing an amended enrollment contract, that could see students expelled for being openly gay or transgender, just days out from the start of the semester.

On Friday, Citipointe Christian College in Carindale requested parents sign the new contract, that includes new policies around their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

Former students have told 7NEWS that it was an unspoken rule at the college that being anything but straight, wasn’t OK, a belief now spelled out in the new contract.

Read the full story ›