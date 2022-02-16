Church voids thousands of baptisms over one-word mistake

(PEOPLE) -- An Arizona priest resigned this month after the Diocese of Phoenix concluded that his mix-up of a single word during the baptisms he performed over his career made them all invalid.

In a letter posted to their website, the Diocese of Phoenix announced that Rev. Andres Arango had mistakenly used an incorrect word in each Rite of Baptism he performed until the error was noticed in June of last year.

Instead of saying, "I baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit" during his baptisms, Arango had switched "I" with "We."

