Was CIA targeting Trump for its own insurrection?

Democrats and media outlets across the United States have insisted for a year now that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was an "insurrection."

It was a riot that resulted when some of those protesting the 2020 presidential election race anomalies decided to go over the line, breaking windows and vandalizing the building.

Their concerns were with issues such as reports of "mules" dumping piles of election ballots into drop boxes in the middle of election night, the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg handed out like candy to mostly leftist elections officials with demands to recruit voters from Democrat areas, and the decision by legacy and social media outlets to censor the accurate reporting about Biden family financial scandals involve some of America's enemies, Russia and China.

Outside analysts have concluded that either of those last two events likely "bought" the election for Biden.

TRENDING: Fans treating new 'woke' Superman agenda like Kryptonite!

Still the message that the riot was an insurrection continues. It's important to Democrats because they want to claim Republicans were part of that "insurrection" and so, by the Constitution, are banned from Congress. They're already attacked a North Carolina congressman with such claims

But now, government watchdog Judicial Watch is on the track of something else that could have contributed to an "insurrection," against President Trump.

The group has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency for communications between then-CIA Director Gina Haspel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in 2020-21.

The comments reported include the targeting of President Trump.

Was the CIA targeting Trump for its own insurrection? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (427 Votes) 2% (7 Votes)

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement said, "It ought to be disturbing to all Americans that the head of the CIA and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs were reportedly conspiring against the president of the United States."

CNS News added details to the report.

Citing Newsweek, CNS said, "Haspel apparently told Milley, 'We are on the way to a right-wing coup.'"

Fitton said, "Our new lawsuit will hopefully ferret out the truth about any plots to undermine President Trump by the military and CIA."

The case was filed in Washington, and seeks records of communications between Haspel and Milley during that time period, records of meetings between the two, including summaries, notes and transcripts, and more.

"Our new lawsuit will hopefully ferret out the truth about any plots to undermine President Trump by the military and CIA," Judicial Watch President @TomFitton. READ: https://t.co/MmEcg9lcXZ pic.twitter.com/JA0lzlozHO — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) February 1, 2022

A report by investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson said, "Milley and Haspel reportedly had at least one conversation in which President Trump was attacked as being part of a 'coup.'"

IMPORTANT NOTE: While Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi’s “House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack” daily accuse law-abiding, patriotic, conservative Americans of being “domestic terrorists,” “violent extremists” and “insurrectionists,” a REAL INSURRECTION – indeed, a full-scale MARXIST “RESET” of the greatest nation on earth – is well underway in the United States of America, led by them. Remember the rule: Whatever today’s Democrats are falsely accusing their critics of doing and planning, that is precisely what they themselves are ACTUALLY doing and planning. The reality of all this is stunningly documented and explored in the January 2022 issue of WND’s acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE REAL INSURRECTION: Branding normal Americans as ‘terrorists,’ Democrats pursue total revolution.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!