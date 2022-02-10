CNN host: 'I'm all out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan'

(DAILY WIRE) – On Wednesday, CNN host Alisyn Camerota pontificated about iconic podcast host Joe Rogan, remarking, “Well I admit I’m out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan. I’m officially out of ideas.”

Camerota was speaking with fellow CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who referred to Rogan’s statement in which he said the viral video compilation of various times he had used the N-word was a “political hit job.”

Rogan said on his podcast Tuesday night, “In a lot of ways, all this is a relief, ’cause that video had always been out there. It’s like, this is a political hit job. And so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong, and smushing it all together. But it’s good ’cause it makes me address some s*** that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

