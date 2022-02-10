A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.
CNN host: 'I'm all out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan'

'I feel ashamed of this. I'm sorry about this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2022 at 4:47pm
(DAILY WIRE) – On Wednesday, CNN host Alisyn Camerota pontificated about iconic podcast host Joe Rogan, remarking, “Well I admit I’m out of ideas for what to do about Joe Rogan. I’m officially out of ideas.”

Camerota was speaking with fellow CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who referred to Rogan’s statement in which he said the viral video compilation of various times he had used the N-word was a “political hit job.”

Rogan said on his podcast Tuesday night, “In a lot of ways, all this is a relief, ’cause that video had always been out there. It’s like, this is a political hit job. And so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong, and smushing it all together. But it’s good ’cause it makes me address some s*** that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







