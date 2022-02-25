CNN reporter pauses live, captures stunning moment Ukrainians kneel in prayer after Putin announces invasion

(PROTESTIA) – CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward encountered a powerful prayer scene Thursday inside Ukraine — and she took to the airwaves, where she called the emotional moment “very moving.”
The invocation perfectly captured the painful uncertainty inside Ukraine as citizens continue to endure explosions, chaos, and apprehension amid Russia’s brutal invasion of the sovereign nation. “I think this … really speaks to the sort of desperation of this moment,” Ward told CNN’s Don Lemon. “We just see a small group of people … have gathered in the main square, and they are kneeling and praying because right now there is clearly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline, what is in store.”
CNN’s cameras panned to the group of prayerful Ukrainians as Ward explained the desperation and anxiety that likely led the group to seek the Lord.
