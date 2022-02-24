You might remember, back in the administration of Barack Obama, there was a popular ditty by Victoria Jackson, late of "Saturday Night Live," called "There's a Communist Living in the White House."

​Jackson had joined the Tea Party. She had already endorsed my buddy Rush Limbaugh for president, who died just a year ago. And she came on a WND cruise to Alaska with us. She just loved to strum her ukulele while singing odes to Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Mike Huckabee.

And the funniest thing she ever sang was "There's a Communist Living in the White House."

I was thinking about that recently. If Obama was a communist, what do we have today in the White House?

A pretender? A fascist? A dunce? An incompetent? A traitor to these United States and everything they stand for? A guy who is few French fries short of a Happy Meal? A tad cognitively challenged?

Biden sees Americans as domestic "enemies." Remember when he called Americans who believed in voter integrity racists like George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis – all Democrats?

And we're supposed to believe that this is the guy who won a record number of popular votes – 81.2 million – in 2020? I wouldn't be surprised if he actually got less than half of that. For being part of that fraud, he will always live in infamy, shame, dishonor and contempt.

He's irrational. He condescending. He's frustrated. He's angry. He's embarrassing himself and this once great nation.

How has he done that? Let me count the ways.

He's turned our immigration laws into a joke – allowing more than 2 million people from 160 countries to move here during the Biden administration. He hasn't screened them and promised them MONEY – your tax dollars.

He has made it possible for Americans to kill themselves with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. It's killing more people between teenagers and 45-year-olds than anything else – including the pandemic, auto crashes and all causes of death. This is a byproduct of the massive border crossings and the plague of cartels.

Remember Afghanistan? What a debacle! He surrendered unconditionally to the Taliban and ISIS – and left Americans behind, not to mention $80 billion in military equipment.

He declared war on the police, turned America lawless and gave us a serious crime wave.

The he went to work on the economy. Remember? We must never forget the way he flipped it. He took the most productive, energy efficient, independent nation in the world at such a vital time and squandered it. He broke the supply chain, and taxed us all when we could least afford it. Prices on food, gas and durable good – everything – skyrocketed with no plan in sight.

Don't forget what Biden did with his "domestic enemies" and the so-called Jan. 6 "insurrectionists." There are still hundreds of Americans being more harshly treated than those incarcerated in Guantanamo Bay, while he lets those real terrorists go.

And, all the while, he kvetched, he stumbled over his speech, he forgot what he was doing, he forget where he was, where he was going. In between, the great plagiarist made up stories.

What is there to like about Joe Biden? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Notice how long it took for him to "accomplish" all this?

Just over a year. ONE YEAR!

This was all predictable. I think of Barack Obama's words: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f–- things up." Even Obama recognized it!

There's an old expression that suits this situation to a T: "You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

Abraham Lincoln may have said it. Or maybe it was P.T. Barnum. Or maybe it was actually Joe Biden.

We might as well attribute it to Joe Biden, the great plagiarist. This, indeed, is the sum of what he has learned in a lifetime – and its now coming home to roost.

Remember, the midterm election is this year – Tuesday, Nov. 9. Not soon enough, perhaps.

But it's reckoning day for the United States of America.

There's still a communist living in the White House.

