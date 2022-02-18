Congressman demands answers after whistleblowers allege nurse performed abortions with expired license

(STREAM) – Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina is demanding explanations from the North Carolina Board of Nursing following reports that a nurse performed abortions after her medical license had expired and turned “a blind eye” to the sex trafficking of underage girls.

“It has come to my attention that Deborah Jane Walsh, a nurse who operates an abortion clinic in Charlotte, performed abortions after her medical license expired in 2015,” Budd, a Republican, wrote in a letter first obtained by The Daily Signal to the board’s chair, Ann Marie Milner.

“Whistleblower testimony further implicates Ms. Walsh as turning a blind eye to sex trafficking of underage girls,” he added.

