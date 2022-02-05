Conservatives, independents build own platforms to counter Big Tech censorship, managed news

(JUST THE NEWS) – Conservatives took critics to heart when they said, "build your own platforms," in the wake of digital censorship claims.
Twitter competitors like Gab, Parler and now GETTR offer a "safe space" for those frustrated by the former's inconsistent rules. The video platform Rumble, active since 2013 but experiencing a massive boost over the past year, is a haven for voices like conservative talker Dan Bongino recently silenced by Google-owned YouTube. And GiveSendGo.com lets clients denied access to GoFundMe crowdfund without compromising their values.
Bongino, with ties to both Rumble and Parler, launched AlignPay last year as a competitor to PayPal, "free from the threat of Cancel Culture," as its mission statement declares. Bongino is now working with another alternative payment platform called paralleleconomy.com, a competitor with Stripe.
