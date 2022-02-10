Cops clear officer who beat Jan. 6 protester with stick, baton

Police in Washington, D.C., have investigated the apparently violent beating of a Jan. 6 protester who already was on the ground by an officer with a stick and a baton, and have reported that violence was "objectively reasonable," according to a report by Just the News.
The investigation conclusion comes from the city's Metropolitan Police Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs.
Advertisement - story continues below
The review revealed D.C. Officer Lila Morris beat Rosanne Boyland with a steel baton and "what appeared to be a wooden walking stick."
This was after the victim, of Kennesaw, Georgia, already was unconscious and on the ground on the day rioting erupted at the U.S. Capitol.
TRENDING: Taxpayers to fund crack pipes to advance 'racial equity'
The Epoch Times said the review was conducted after a Texas man assembled video evidence of the officer beating on an "unconscious" woman.
That report described how Boyland, 34, was caught under a pile of protesters who fled when police started firing crowd-control gas.
Advertisement - story continues below
Witnesses reported she lost consciousness and stopped breathing after several minutes of being crushed by other fallen protesters.
"As Boyland lay unconscious on the ground DC Metro Police Officer Lila Morris repeatedly struck her with a steel baton and what appeared to be a wooden walking stick, according to a video recording," the report said.
Her traveling companion, Justin Winchell, reportedly pleaded with police and protesters to provide first aid, and bodycam video "shows Winchell’s shock when he saw Morris strike Boyland in the head."
Video shows she appeared to be deceased when police dragged her from the West Terrace tunnel entrance into the Capitol, although it took more than an hour for that pronouncement to be made, the Epoch Times said.
Protesters repeatedly had performed CPR on her, but they were "frustrated in part by the beating and police spraying pepper spray into the faces of those trying to help," the report confirmed.
Advertisement - story continues below
The medical examiner later claimed Boyland died of an accidental overdose of Adderall, the Times said.
Her family reported she's been under treatment with Adderall for years.
But the violence of the attack on an unconscious woman so bothered Gary McBride of Decatur, Texas, he filed a brutality complaint, hunting down video evidence.
But David K. Augustine, of the Metro department, said, "The use of force within this investigation was determined to be objectively reasonable. Officer Morris is still employed with the MPD and not facing criminal charges related to the use of force on January 6."
Advertisement - story continues below
McBride warned of the dangerous precedent from the statement.
"It told me right there that it’s OK for them to do what they do. They are doing exactly what they want to do. They don’t care if you know or see. They just showed me that they’re going to go beat somebody and kill them, but they have the power to say, 'That was objectively reasonable.''
The report said the officer raised a "walking stick or a tree branch" over her head and hit Boyland at least four times, until the stick broke, and then she continued to strike at Boyland until "other officers pulled her back," the report said.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]