How de-ruralizing America causes tyranny

I've not felt very positive lately about our United States. I do think we constitutionalists may prevail politically in the short run, but I say this with an abundance of trepidation.

Fact is, all we constitutionalists should be worried about the direction of our country and, frankly, whether we will be able to somehow reset (no, not the Great Reset) things or even roll things back a bit to a less nutty time.

For decades we have been losing ground to liberalism and leftism. And when I say ground, I mean literal real estate. Cities, counties, whole states have been turned from solid red, to purple, then to solid blue.

But this isn't just about politics, left vs. right. Lending to Leopold Kohr's theory, it's also about size and centralization of power.

I've often quoted Thomas Jefferson's letter he wrote to James Madison in December of 1787. The reason I quote him is that he is as correct today as he was going on 235 years ago. And the reason is that human nature never changes.

So allow me once again:

"I think our governments will remain virtuous for many centuries; as long as they are chiefly agricultural; and this will be as long as there shall be vacant lands in any part of America. When they get piled upon one another in large cities, as in Europe, they will become corrupt as in Europe."

Notice Jefferson wasn't just referring to our federal government, as he used "governments," plural.

Kohr reiterated Jefferson's rather astute contention in his book, "The Breakdown of Nations."

In it he posits that the larger a society grows, the more centralized the ruling authority gets. He adds that the more centralized the authority becomes, the less accountable to people it is, and thus more tyrannical it becomes.

We see this playing out in Canadian cities right now. Police and other authorities have concentrated power to the point where they've lost any fear of citizen reprisal and have become tyrannical. Gone is even the sad excuse by police of, "I'm just doing my job," or, "I'm just doing what I've been ordered."

Here in America, the larger the city, the more corrupt it becomes – and the more tyrannical. More people means huge sums of money in the coffers of relatively few city leaders. It means a relative few people control a very large population, which means a greater disconnect between the two.

This is a recipe for lawlessness, corruption and tyranny we see in virtually every major city in the U.S.

And it's not like this is some new-age theory or discovery. Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, in 340 B.C., wrote, "for law is order and good law is good order – but a very great multitude cannot be orderly."

It's the same point made by both Jefferson and Kohr.

And the corrupt left knows this all too well, as they attempt to rid us of rural and even suburban America, by means of manipulating zoning laws, as well as flooding our already crowded cities with illegal immigrants.

Sadly, the only way back, short of breaking America into two separate nations or civil war, is to somehow return to small-town America, where leaders are directly accountable to much smaller populations, and where once again, "good law is good order."

In other words: decentralization. Perhaps the anti-federalists were right all along.

