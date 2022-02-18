Democrats step in, acquire BLM operations, slogan

The Black Lives Matter movement is the latest in a long line of black power agenda groups that date back decades to the Black Panthers of the 1960s.

Online it explains its founding in 2013 following "the acquittal of Trayvon Martin's murderer," although since there was an acquittal there is no "murderer."

It advocates for fighting for "liberation" and against "disinformation." It claims to want to "eradicate white supremacy" and fight "violence inflicted on black communities … by vigilantes."

"We affirm the lives of black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all black lives along the gender spectrum," it continues.

Now it's also, essentially, a wing of the Democrat Party.

A report at the Federalist explains the BLM "plot thickened this week with some particularly partisan developments after a longtime Clinton family ally and a top Russia hoaxer essentially took over the organization."

The organization has been hitting the headlines – most recently – because of questions about its $60 million bank balance, the purchase of multiple homes by one executive, why it hasn't been submitting required reports to the government and more.

Now there's that new twist.

"According to recent filings as reported by The Washington Examiner, Marc Elias, a Democrat lawyer known for funding the bogus Steele dossier while he was general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, looks to be representing BLM’s Global Network Foundation through his law firm. Additionally, Minyon Moore, a top Clinton ally, is now on BLM’s board of directors," the report said.

So that means, the report explained, "the corrupt Democrat establishment has effectively taken over a major left-wing organization committed to radical left-wing policies and race-hustling."

The Federalist explained, "This might not seem like a big deal. It’s not like BLM was a neutral or centrist entity that’s suddenly going to be run by Democrats. On the contrary, the organization, which is under intense scrutiny right now for leadership corruption, shady finances, and disclosure delays, has long been upfront about its extreme aims. Its founder admitted the group’s embrace of Marxism, and its webpage used to broadcast its disdain for the traditional nuclear family."

But the report noted the "stickiness" of the "Black Lives Matter" name, because they obviously do, and the organization obtains legitimacy through that.

"It’s for this reason that support for the organization goes unquestioned where other political sloganeering isn’t tolerated. Schoolchildren can wear masks that say 'Black Lives Matter' but are forced to remove them if they say 'Jesus Loves Me' instead," the report said.

Now that all-powerful slogan is owned by … Democrats.

"Where once you couldn’t disagree with 'Black Lives Matter,' now you can’t disagree with the Democrat establishment itself. It’s the ultimate power of narrative-setting."

One complication, however, has turned up.

The Epoch times reports Amazon has removed BLM from its charity platform AmazonSmile.

It's because of concern over the group's financial transparency.

"Charitable organizations must meet the requirements outlined in our participation agreement to be eligible for AmazonSmile," an Amazon representative said. "Among other eligibility requirements, organizations are required to be in good standing in their state of incorporation and in the states and territories where they are authorized to do business. Organizations that don’t meet the requirements listed in the agreement may have their eligibility suspended or revoked. Charities can request to be reinstated once they are back in good standing."

