DeSantis targets Biden at CPAC speech in Orlando

(FOX NEWS) – Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida showcased his anti-lockdown credentials and repeatedly took aim at President Biden as he urged a conservative crowd to "put on the full armor of God," to battle the progressive agenda.

"I can tell you there's one fellow that just hates Florida and his name is Joe Biden," DeSantis argued on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, as he addressed a receptive crowd on the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the oldest and largest annual gathering of conservative leaders and activists.

The conservative governor has seen his popularity surge among Republican voters in his state and around the nation over the past two years, thanks in large part to his combative pushback against COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

