Dog-role-playing sex fetishist becomes federal official under Biden

There have been homosexuals, lesbians, even transgenders appointed to or hired for lucrative state and federal jobs before.

Even elected.

Gay Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took the nearly $800 million sale of the online artistic work his parents created for their Blue Mountain Arts greeting card company and, his critics have charged, first bought a seat on the Colorado Board of Education, then a congressional seat, and now the governor's office.

He gave his recent campaign $11.2 million, a "sum that dwarfs the budgets of his rivals..."

TRENDING: Jonathan Edwards' famous sermon and oral sex lesson: Same town

But now a report reveals that there's a new standard for those who choose alternative sexual lifestyles to reach in government.

The Washington Examiner reports the Biden administration has picked Sam Brinton to be a new deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy.

He's studied engineering at MIT.

And his sexual fetishes include "tying up his partner while he eats dinner and watches Star Trek," the report said.

Will Sam Brinton be a competent official at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (5 Votes) 98% (302 Votes)

The report said, "deputy assistant secretaries at cabinet agencies are typically under-the-radar political appointments that do not require Senate confirmation. But Brinton's garnered attention on social media after the popular Twitter account LibsofTikTok tweeted a picture of Brinton standing over three men role-playing as dogs."

The Examiner explained, "Brinton has a history of promoting sexual fetishes and kinks related to animal role-playing. A post in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2017 says the nuclear waste expert held a discussion on kinks and sex education at the campus. "

"Throughout the entire talk, Brinton was open about his experiences, the kinks he partakes in, and the nature of his relationships," that report said. "He left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek."

Columnist Rod Dreher at the American Conservative described Brinton as a " pup handler" — "that is, a gay man who leads other gay men who pretend to be dogs."

Dreher explains the lifestyle choice:

IN THE PUP COMMUNITY, handlers function the same way dog owners do, keeping a watchful eye on their charge and reining in the pups if needed. It’s the handlers who train the pups and teach them discipline, doling out rewards or punishments based on good or bad behavior. “Think of any bio-dog,” [Pup] Gryphn says. “You can train them. It’s this ‘go do this’ reward system, just like a bio-dog. So let’s say you’re playing fetch, you throw the ball, the pup picks it up, brings it back, and drops it at your feet. You’re going to reward him, whether it’s petting him or anything like that. “Or, let’s go to an extreme,” he continues. “Let’s say you’re doing pup play around the house and the pup decides to pee on the floor. Obviously the pup is going to be punished for that. Typically, when we’re being humans, it’s ‘Why would you correct me in front of so-and-so? That’s wrong, don’t do that. Don’t speak for the next five minutes,’ something like that.” Just like the pups they are tasked with watching over, some handlers need to enter their own headspace when engaging in puppy play. “My headspace is equivalent to the mom who sees her kid in danger, or the dad who wants to teach his son how to play football,” says Nubi’s 27-year-old handler, Sam [Brinton]. “It’s the concept of the teacher and nurturer…. My job is to make sure that while he’s in headspace, I’m keeping him safe.”

Brinton explained in the report, about himself and "Pup Nubi," "Pup and I have what I feel is one of the most ideally perfect connections between our personal and kink life. Both of us have other partners, so we come into this space, and then we come out of it, knowing the boundaries of where your kink and non-kink relationships begin and end."

The column said Brinton "has worked his way up through the progressive establishment. This is what it means to have Democratic Party governance now: a freak show. None of those people recognize it as a freak show."

The column noted Brinton "believes that it is good and right to gain access to senior levels of government, and use that access for advocacy. Anybody inside DOE who has to work with this guy now should be on notice that he is going to be watching them for signs that they don’t affirm him in every way — and he will make trouble for them. Guaranteed."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!