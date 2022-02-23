Dow drops 460, closes at its lowest level of 2022

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply once again Wednesday, as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine push the major averages to fresh lows for the year so far.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to 4,225.50, closing nearly 12% from its Jan. 3 record close as it slid deeper into correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464.85 points to 33,131.76. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 2.6% to 13,037.49.

Both the Dow and Nasdaq fell for a fifth straight session, while the S&P 500 notched a four-day losing streak.

Read the full story ›