A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow falls 170, but Nasdaq rallies late for slight gain as investors monitor Ukraine

Caps off rough February for stocks, with major averages all posting sharp monthly losses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks were split in volatile trading on Monday as investors monitored developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a new batch of sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 168.7 points, or about 0.5%, but closed well off session lows. The S&P 500 closed down 0.25%, while the Nasdaq rallied late in the session for a gain of 0.4%.

Monday’s moves capped off a rough February for stocks, with the major averages all posting sharp monthly losses.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Too dangerous': Famous bakery in major U.S. city closes due to rise in 'shootings'
Police catch man who 'bludgeoned woman with hammer' at subway station
Dow falls 170, but Nasdaq rallies late for slight gain as investors monitor Ukraine
'F*** yourself' Ukrainians defending island were NOT killed
Lard help us! Ukrainians grease bullets for Islamic fighters with pork fat
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×