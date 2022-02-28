Dow falls 170, but Nasdaq rallies late for slight gain as investors monitor Ukraine

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks were split in volatile trading on Monday as investors monitored developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a new batch of sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 168.7 points, or about 0.5%, but closed well off session lows. The S&P 500 closed down 0.25%, while the Nasdaq rallied late in the session for a gain of 0.4%.
Monday’s moves capped off a rough February for stocks, with the major averages all posting sharp monthly losses.
