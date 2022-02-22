Dow falls for a 4th straight session, drops 480 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday, as intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine dented market sentiment to start the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points to 33,596.61, dragged down by an 8.9% loss in Home Depot. The Dow fell for its fourth straight session. The S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,304.76 and closed more than 10% from its record close, a technical correction. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.2% to 13,381.52. The U.S. stock market was closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The major averages pared losses late in the trading day, however. At its session low, the Dow had lost more than 700 points.

