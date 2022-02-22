Dow falls for a 4th straight session, drops 480 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday, as intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine dented market sentiment to start the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points to 33,596.61, dragged down by an 8.9% loss in Home Depot. The Dow fell for its fourth straight session. The S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,304.76 and closed more than 10% from its record close, a technical correction. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.2% to 13,381.52. The U.S. stock market was closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Advertisement - story continues below
The major averages pared losses late in the trading day, however. At its session low, the Dow had lost more than 700 points.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]