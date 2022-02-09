Dr. Zelenko: 'We could have ended pandemic long ago'

When New York state physician Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko drew the attention of President Trump back in the spring of 2020 with a simple protocol of cheap, proven, widely available drugs for COVID-19 that included hydroxychloroquine, he had successfully treated more more than 350 patients, with only one needing hospitalization.

Nearly two years later, amid continued government and media suppression of early treatments, Zelenko told WND in a video interview that he and his team have administered what is now know as the Zelenko Protocol to more than 7,000 COVID patients, with only three deaths.

Moreover, his cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, the popular antibiotic azithromycin and zinc sulfate – along with other combinations of drugs, such as ivermectin – has been adopted by more than 1,000 physicians around the world, along with America's Frontline Doctors.

Among them are Dr. George Fareed, a former professor of virology at Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Britain Tyson, who have treated more than 20,000 COVID patients in Southern California. Zelenko told WND the two physicians have seen zero deaths, or at the most one, with the Zelenko Protocol.

TRENDING: Kill vax mandates with a truck blockade of the Super Bowl

He has explained that the key virus killer is zinc, which has a known antiviral effect, and it's drugs like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and quercetin that "open the door to the cell and let the zinc in."

Since the spring of 2020, he also has been using blood thinners, steroids, monoclonal antibodies and other treatments, but he said he has never changed his messaging since making his appeal to President Trump.

And now, he has developed an over-the-counter formulation called Z-Stack that contains zinc, quercetin, vitamin D and vitamin C.

The objective, he said, always has been to prevent a COVID-19 infection from progressing to the catastrophic lung injury called acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, which requires hospitalization and ventilators. He found early on that more than 80% of the people with COVID who were put on a respirator were dying. His protocols don't treat ARDS, but they can keep people from ever developing it.

Do you agree with Dr. Zelenko's COVID protocol? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (477 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

His approach has been to identify high-risk COVID patients, start treatment immediately with an antiviral and anti-inflammatory combination and tailor the treatment to each patient.

Zelenko told the story of how he appealed to President Trump with a video, and 16 hours later received a phone call from Mark Meadows, who was preparing to become the White House chief of staff.

"You can't make this stuff up. I wouldn't believe it, but it happened to me," he said.

He then did a podcast with Rudy Giuliani, then the president's personal lawyer, that went viral.

"And my life has never been the same since," he said.

Zelenko since has published a peer-reviewed paper of his data showing an 84% reduction in hospitalization of high-risk patients with his treatment.

In the early spring of 2020, in contrast to his current stance, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was amenable to treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine before it became known as "the Trump drug."

Fauci was asked in a March 2020 interview with Philadelphia talk-host Chris Stigall whether or not he would prescribe hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

"Yeah, of course, particularly if people have no other option. You want to give them hope," said Fauci, the director the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "In fact, for physicians in this country, these drugs are approved drugs for other reasons. They're anti-malaria drugs and they're drugs against certain autoimmune diseases, like lupus."

WND asked Zelenko what he thinks has happened in the meantime.

"Well, in the meantime 850,000 Americans are dead, and we could have prevented probably 730,000 of them from even going to the hospital and ended this pandemic globally," he replied, alluding to the finding of his paper. "That's what happened."

Eventually, Fauci was regularly contradicting the president regarding hydroxychloroquine.

Yet, Zelenko pointed to a published paper posted on the National Institutes of Health website in 2005 showing the antiviral properties of chloroquine against SARS is on the level of a vaccine. Hydroxychloroquine is a less toxic analogue of chloroquine.

"[But] the NIH today recommends not treating COVID unless you're in the hospital with lung damage," Zelenko said. "Really?"

See the video interview with WND:

'We need to treat the world'

A once-irreligious Jew who was born in Kiev, Ukraine, Zelenko became an observant member of the 30,000-strong Hasidic community of Kiryas Joel in Monroe, New York, in the Hudson Valley, about 50 miles north of New York City.

In 2018, Zelenko was diagnosed with pulmonary artery sarcoma, which has a 100% mortality rate. He had open heart surgery and lost his right lung then had very difficult chemotherapy treatment. Since 2020, he's had another surgery and more chemotherapy.

He noted there are only about 10 cases in the world a year of that disease, and they all end with an autopsy.

Zelenko believes that after having a "foot and a half in the grave," God spared him for a purpose.

In a March 2020 interview with WND, he summed it up: "My purpose in life has really become to try to relieve pain and suffering. Not to think about myself."

IMPORTANT NOTE: WND IS NOW OFFERING DR. ZELENKO’S FAMED over-the-counter treatment Z-STACK: An early champion of hydroxychloroquine for combatting COVID, even advising President Trump about its use, Dr. Zelenko saved hundreds of lives even during the earliest months of the pandemic. As his reward, he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, vilified by the media, and New York’s governor blocked his patients’ access to hydroxychloroquine.

But Zelenko didn’t stop. He kept researching and working – and discovered a way to help people with an over-the-counter solution he calls Z-Stack.

“Z-Stack was a gift from God in response to tyranny,” says Zelenko. “The ghoul Cuomo, who killed 20,000 nursing home residents in the state of New York, blocked access for my patients to hydroxychloroquine. He took away my ability to deliver zinc inside the cells … to inhibit viral replication. So I was forced to innovate. … I learned about quercetin, which is available over the counter. I realized, ‘Oh my God, I just found the cure, not for COVID, but for tyranny.’

“So, Z-Stack was in response to oppression. It was in response to government overreach and getting in the middle of the sacred relationship between the doctor and the patient.

Z-Stack contains Dr. Zelenko’s special formulation of zinc, quercetin, vitamin D and vitamin C, is GMP-certified, and is proudly made in the USA.

If you’d like to try Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko has made available a special link for WND readers. By purchasing through this link, you’ll also be supporting and benefiting WND.

Order Z-Stack today for immune system support – and use code WND for a discount!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!