Durham probe: What did Hillary know and when did she know it?

Seeing the magnitude of corruption Democrats at the highest levels of government have demonstrated over the past year, many Americans have thought, "God help us." Perhaps He is. A lot of Americans have been praying God will purge our nation of the duplicity and fraud selected Democrats so blithely perform. The process may be starting.

What could be one of the most egregious examples of corruption at the highest levels is being exposed by an investigation conducted by Special Counsel John Durham. To date, the investigation alleges Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid to have computers at the White House and Trump Towers hacked in an effort to make it appear Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election. The apparent plan was to create documents showing Trump had a secret back channel to Russia's Alfa Bank – the supposed "Russian link." This allegation dogged Trump throughout his presidency and fed a mainstream media frenzy that knew no bounds, ethical or professional, though they had no evidence to back up their attacks.

It now appears any Russian collusion may have been the product not of Trump but of the Clinton campaign. The charges made against Trump appear to be not only false but part of an unconscionable scam perpetrated against a sitting president and the American people. Many Americans have long believed Clinton's Russian-collusion charges against Trump were questionable, but it appears they were not just questionable but outright lies. What the Durham probe seems to reveal is the corruption suspected by many is actually worse than was thought.

Clinton's response to the allegations has been predictable. According to the failed presidential candidate and former secretary of state, the Durham probe is a huge right-wing conspiracy being perpetrated to cover up the legal problems of Trump. As usual with Clinton, Trump is the source of all her problems.

According to Fox News, Durham's recent legal finding claims lawyer Michael Sussmann "assembled and conveyed the allegations (against Trump) to the FBI on behalf of at least two clients, including a technology executive at a U.S.-based internet company and the Clinton campaign." Sussmann was indicted in 2021 and charged with concealing information from the FBI. Will he roll over to protect himself or take it on the chin for Clinton?

Durham's investigation brings to mind the bestselling book by John A. Stormer, "None Dare Call It Treason." In this 1964 book, Stormer claimed the U.S. was losing the Cold War because of corruption in high places. The parallels to the present are frightening. In 1964, the U.S. was losing the Cold War. Today, if Durham's findings pan out, we appear to be losing our national soul. If the allegations are true, we dare call it treason.

You might want to share this column with friends because they aren't likely to hear about "Clintongate" in the mainstream media. Clinton's involvement, if any, must still be determined, but this is not the case with the media. Left-wing media outlets were willing, enthusiastic and complicit participants in this fraudulent scheme to overthrow an American president. They violated the most basic rules of journalism by peddling a false narrative without bothering to conduct even a prima facie investigation of their own. In the process, they allowed themselves to become useful fools in a political scandal that makes Watergate look like a practical joke. Now that their false narrative is falling apart, mainstream media outlets are running for the hills in an attempt to cloak their complicity.

In the final analysis, the most important question Durham can answer is this: What did Hillary know and when did she know it?

