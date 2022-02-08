'Election fraud and COVID-19': Biden DHS raises terror threat due to 'misinformation'

As the Biden administration joins in the effort to silence Joe Rogan for giving voice to views contrary to the government's pandemic narrative, the Department of Homeland Security is identifying the "proliferation of false or misleading narratives" as among the top terror threats.

In a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued Monday, DHS warned of a heightened threat of terror due in part to "an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors."

"These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence," the alert said.

The agency warned of "[m]ass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation."

TRENDING: Taxpayers to fund crack pipes to advance 'racial equity'

The memo states as an example the "widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19."

"Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021," DHS said.

"Malign foreign powers have and continue to amplify these false or misleading narratives in efforts to damage the United States."

Is the Biden regime now classifying truth as misinformation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (881 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

Last August, as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approached, a DHS bulletin warned of threats from foreign and domestic terrorists engaged in “grievance-based violence,” including “grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions."

In November, whistleblower documents indicated the FBI used its counterterrorism division to investigate and place "threat tags" on parents who confront school boards, contradicting the sworn testimony of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The White House acknowledged it coordinated a Sept. 29 letter from the National School Boards Association to President Biden labeling parents as "domestic terrorists" and urging the Justice Department to use federal tools, including the Patriot Act, to target parents.

The White House recently has stepped into the controversy over Joe Rogan's interviews with prominent medical scientists Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough. Press secretary Jan Psaki has declared that flagging "misinformation" contrary to the government's narrative is not enough, and social media platforms must do more.

In an interview with MSNBC, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the "platforms still have not stepped up to do the right thing, and do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation."

Late Tuesday, former President Trump reacted to the bulletin in a statement.

"They are so desperate to hide the truth, they'll make it criminal to speak it!" he said.

The statement continued:

The Biden Administration now says 'conspiracy theories' about elections are the greatest threat to the homeland. Does the Department of Homeland Security include in its list of conspiracy theories the on tape irrefutable evidence of massive 'Ballot Harvesting' in the Swing States? Do they include more votes than voters, and the fact that in Georgia thousands of duplicate votes were scanned and voter fraud was committed with 100-0 falsified vote counts for Joe Biden? Do they include in Wisconsin more than twice the election margin voted without ever showing Voter ID, which is illegal, or the widespread fraud uncovered in nursing homes?” the former president wondered. Or how 23,344 mail-in ballots were counted, despite the person no longer living at that address in Arizona, and that there was over 100% turnout for mail-in ballots in precincts in Pima County. What about the many violations of the Constitution, and the millions poured into Swing States by the Facebook CEO to hijack our elections? The Biden Administration will do anything to keep the eye away from the massive irregularities and voter fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, even so ridiculously as going after its own citizens as ‘terrorists’ using DHS, which should instead be focusing on the Border, where millions of people, from places unknown, are pouring into our Country. They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!