Election officials admit to 'get-out-the-vote' programs that were 'biased'

Elections officials in Wisconsin, one of multiple states where Mark Zuckerberg's $420 million donation outside of campaign financing laws to election officials is thought to have influenced the 2020 presidential election, now have confessed to their "biased" operations.

A report in the Federalist confirms, "Wisconsin mayors used grants from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to target 'voters of color' with information campaigns during the 2020 election, according to documents published by local municipalities."

The report explained, "This amounts to a get-out-the-vote operation conducted within government elections offices biased on behalf of Democrats, as non-white voters tend to vote Democrat."

The documents, the report said, "show how … grant money was used tactically and strategically to push absentee ballots on 'voters of color,' a key part of the Democrat coalition. Targeting only these voters only instead of all voters equally is a strategic tactic for increasing the Democrat vote share."

WND previously reported research on Zuckerberg's Center for Technology and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research, which in the days leading up to the 2020 vote, actually handed out $419.5 million to elections officials with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat strongholds.

William Doyle, a principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, explained his findings in a report at The Federalist at that time.

He said Zuckerberg's money was used "to turn out likely Democratic voters."

Not through traditional political spending, but through a "targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan – but demonstrably ideological – non-profit organizations."

That money already is being investigated by several states, and some lawmakers already have launched efforts to ban such influence operations.

Doyle explained analysis work done by his team shows Zuckerbucks, as they have been derogatorily labeled by some, "significantly increased Joe Biden's vote margin in key swing states."

"This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic, and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward," he warned.

"The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes."

He explained the $419.5 million "came with strings attached. Every CTCL and CEIR grant spelled out in great detail the conditions under which the grant money was to be used."

This resulted in the "infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by left-wing activists, and using those offices as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, and data-sharing agreements, and as well as to launch intensive outreach campaigns in areas heavy with Democratic voters."

The new report revealed the mayors of Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine confirmed in reports to CTCL that their attempts at a "safe, fair, inclusive, secure, and professional" elections involved targeting, in a race-based program, "voters of color" with information campaigns.

They said, "We understand that our communities of color do not necessarily trust the voting process," the document said. "We need to work to earn that trust."

The Federalist reported Milwaukee proposed spending $250,000 on outreach based on race and Madison wanted $100,000 for the same program.

Madison's application specifically said it would reach out to "publications run by and for our communities of color."

The report said, "The cities of Racine and Kenosha took a much more moderate approach, simply posting election information around their jurisdictions, at times focusing on bilingual messaging. While the city of Green Bay used part of their CTCL grant to reach churches and educational institutions, they also specifically aimed to reach 'organizations serving African immigrants, LatinX residents, and African Americans.'"

Doyle's report revealed the money spent through Zuckerberg's strategy fell only a few million short of what states and the federal government spent for "COVID-19-related" election expenses.

And the two organizations, while chartered as non-partisan non-profits, were "highly partisan," the report found.

The report noted of 26 grants of $1 million or more that CTCL gave to cities in Arizona and six other states, "25 went to areas Biden won in 2020."

In Wisconsin, "The CTCL funds boosted Democratic-voting Green Bay resources to $47 per voter, while most rural areas still had the same $4 per voter. Similar funding disparities occurred near Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Flint, Dallas, Houston, and other cities that received tens of millions of dollars of CTCL money."

Doyle noted that elections have been a government function, not for private concerns, because "private organizations are not subject to the rules for public employees and institutions — they are not required to hold public hearings, cannot be monitored via open-records requests and other mechanisms of administrative and financial transparency, are not subject to the normal checks and balances of the governmental process, and are not accountable to voters if the public disapproves of their actions."

The result of Zuckerberg's spending was "to create a 'shadow' election system with a built-in structural bias that systematically favored Democratic voters over Republican voters."

Doyle reported, "We call this the injection of structural bias into the 2020 election, and our analysis shows it likely generated enough additional votes for Biden to secure an Electoral College victory in 2020."

