Elite school's mascot and motto 'woke-over' even too much for progressives

(NEW YORK POST) -- An elite Manhattan school’s mascot and motto woke-over was too much even for some residents of its progressive Upper West Side neighborhood Tuesday.

Collegiate School scrubbed religious references from its motto and seal and diluted its “Dutchman” mascot logo after spending three years studying the PC move, including with a 17-person “task force” that released a 407-page epic report on the matter.

“Enough already. What else are they going to change?” said a woman named Sarah — who only gave her first name “because I don’t want the woke mob coming for me.”

