'F*** yourself' Ukrainians defending island were NOT killed

'We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well with them!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:46pm
Ukrainian soldiers captured from Snake Island were taken to Sevastopol in Crimea, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian media said the servicemen will be sent back to Ukraine pending certain 'legal procedures.' (Russian Defense Ministry TASS)

Ukrainian soldiers captured from Snake Island were taken to Sevastopol in Crimea, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian media said the servicemen will be sent back to Ukraine pending certain 'legal procedures.' (Russian Defense Ministry TASS)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Snake Island soldiers who reportedly told a Russian warship to "go f--- yourself" were captured alive by Russia after initial reports indicated the service members died in the attack, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed Monday.

Ukraine's military lost contact with the 13 marines and border guards on Zmiinyi Island, or "Snake" Island, after a Russian attack, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said each of them would be posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine."

The Russian attack decimated the island’s infrastructure. The crew of a Ukrainian Sapphire civilian ship sent to the island to aid the victims were also captured by the Russians, Ukraine said.

