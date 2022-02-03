Facebook bans page organizing U.S. trucker convoy to D.C.

(THE BLAZE) -- A popular Facebook group for U.S. truckers planning to protest against vaccine mandates was taken down by the social media platform early Wednesday, leading to accusations of "censorship."
The group, "Convoy to DC 2022" had gained upwards of 137,000 members before it was removed. It was set up to organize a protest similar to the "Freedom Convoy" of thousands of truckers that traveled from Vancouver to Ottawa last week in protest of Canada's vaccine requirements.
Jeremy Johnson, the group's administrator and one of the U.S. protest organizers, told Fox News Wednesday that Facebook's action was "censorship at its finest."
