Facebook in serious hurt: S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall to start the week as tech struggles

(CNBC) -- Stocks slipped on Monday to start the week as traders weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports and awaited key U.S. inflation data.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.58% to 14,015.67, leading to the downside. The S&P 500 dropped 0.37% to 4,483.87, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 1.39 points to 35,091.13. The major averages alternated between gains and losses for most of the session before retreating in the final hour.

Corporate earnings were again a source of volatility for stocks on Monday. Tyson Foods gained more than 12% after beating earnings expectations, while medical device maker Zimmer Biomet fell 9% after its report.

