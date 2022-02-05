Fake news? Now it's even worse: Full thought control!

The problem we face in America today is bigger than "fake news."

That was yesterday's problem. Today the problem is more acute – something far more sinister.

The existential crisis America is facing right now is thought control on a scale potentially worse than totalitarian tyrannies of the past and present – like the Soviet Union and Communist China and the Tower of Babel.

The Tech Giants have perfected this. It's more one-sided than ever. It gets worse daily.

Yes, you can still wear a sandwich board on public streets and "protest" – in most cases without serious consequences. But that's the kind of expression and dissent Christians and conservatives would be relegated to if the corporate thought-police overlords of Google, Facebook, et al. – what I call the "Speech Code Cartel" – get their way.

It's getting difficult to see ourselves going back – ever!

Real journalism has been forced "underground." It's virtually dead.

Big stories are ignored. Peaceful demonstrations are overlooked. Healthy trends are disregarded.

As I've said before, there's a war underway for America's mind, heart and soul – and we are reaching a crisis point, a tipping point, from which there may be no return to truly free expression.

America's universities employ speech codes that would make North Korea blush. Little children are being indoctrinated from the earliest age in government schools that this nation's heroic founders were no more than racist, misogynist, imperialist oppressors of the poor and downtrodden. Hollywood and the Big Media besiege Americans with one narrow worldview, treating with utter contempt liberty lovers and followers of the God of Creation.

Now, the "Digital Cartel," which sees the world much like those other powerful progressive cultural institutions, is in near total, hammerlock control of the means of distribution of news and information on the internet because they single-handedly control the advertising revenue, search engine power and technical infrastructure that is necessary to reach massive audiences effectively.

It's full thought control.

Never before in America have so few controlled the news, information and the national debate.

As the guy who founded the very first independent online news operation in the world nearly 25 years ago, I am not just a self-interested media pioneer facing hard times. I am also a voice crying out in the wilderness for the future fundamental freedom of generations to come.

We're in danger of losing the essential components of a free society – including the right to shout out in loud voices that cannot be stifled that we are losing our legacy of liberty.

On top of that, Americans are deeply worried about the integrity of our elections as well. Whether it's through bogus mail ballots, crooked machines and Big Tech manipulation, the majority doesn't have confidence any longer in the sanctity of the vote.

What a predicament we face.

We're under attack by the media, Big Tech, most corporations, Hollywood, the schools, the universities.

But what can we do about it?

How can we save the promise of America for our children?

How can we restore our birthright?

I promise we here at WND will do all we can – if you will continue to support us as you have. Just don't let us down.

We don't have all the answers. But we know that the people, the working man and woman, are understanding the depth of the problem.

With God on our side, who can be against us?

