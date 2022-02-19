Farmers feel the squeeze of inflation

(FOX BUSINESS) – Inflation is growing on the farm. American farmers are paying significantly higher prices for their weed-killing chemicals, crop seeds, fertilizer, equipment repairs and seasonal labor, eroding some of 2021’s windfall from rising crop prices. Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

"I just don’t see how I’m going to get paid this year," said Brooks Barnes, a second-generation farmer in Wilson County, N.C.

Mr. Barnes said he spent more than he ever had to operate his farm last year. Higher commodity prices at the time covered most of those cost increases. Facing even higher prices now, he doesn’t expect that to be the case for 2022.

Read the full story ›