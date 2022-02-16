'Flawed science': Johns Hopkins professor crushes 'political propaganda' out of CDC

Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been "using science as political propaganda."

"The absolute worst studies that were done during the pandemic came out of the CDC," he said in an interview Tuesday with the Fox Business Network spotlighted by Breitbart News.

"It really is offensive. It should be offensive to anybody who believes in science, including our nation’s physicians. This is using science as political propaganda. The absolute worst studies that were done during the pandemic came out of the CDC."

Makary, a professor of public health, pointed to a CDC study in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima counties he said was "deeply flawed."

The agency used the study to recommend "universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty, and visitors in kindergarten through grade 12 (K–12) schools, regardless of vaccination status."

But Makary argued the "number of schools in the study didn’t even match the number of schools in the geographic area they said they were studying."

The CDC also has largely ignored the power of natural immunity, based on two "highly flawed studies," he said.

"And yet they parrot these studies again and again, and much of the media just reports it out," Makary told FBN.

"If you look at most of the misguidance that we’ve gotten, it has been based on flawed science, with a lot of the community complicit in what they’re putting out."

The Johns Hopkins professor said "basically, what they've been doing is saying, we've made our decision, now let's go find some data to support it."

This week, WND published an interview with a data analyst with a PhD in computational biology who has taken a deep dive into the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database, known as VAERS. She finds that the data signal a human catastrophe.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, while continuing to undermine VAERS, still hasn't fulfilled her promise to a senator to provide "the data" indicating how many Americans have died from the COVID shots.

