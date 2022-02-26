Free autopsies offered to those who die in encounters with police

An organization supported by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is offering free autopsies to certain people.

The recipients have to be dead from an encounter with "police officers " who were "using deadly force which results in the individual’s death."

"A police-related death includes in-custody deaths. In-custody deaths include deaths that arise during contact with law enforcement officers during arrest, pursuit, booking, transport, or incarceration. Therefore, pre-custody deaths are included within in-custody deaths," the Know Your Rights Camp website explains.

It's called the "Autopsy Initiative," and explains its goal is to provide another opinion "free-of-charge for victims' families who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death."

TRENDING: Texas governor directs Family Services to investigate 'sex change' procedures on minors as child abuse

"Our Initiative includes a team of board-certified pathologists. Our board-certified pathologists will work objectively, efficiently and, diligently while relying on established forensic principles when conducting the second autopsy. Our pathologists will actively seek the truth to provide the victims' families with the most medically sound cause of death," the website explains.

Kaepernick was in the NFL, but his career terminated when he started using the games as venues for his protests – by kneeling during the National Anthem – against his perception of "police brutality and racial inequality."

Actually, the offer is being made "to anyone with a close relationship with the victim, which may include the victim’s spouse, partner, relative, close friend, or lawyer. However, only the victim’s legal representative and/or other authorized individuals can legally authorize the autopsy."

The website promotes its plan, and casts doubt on the integrity of local coroners and doctors, with: "An autopsy is conducted by a forensic pathologist to determine the victim’s cause of death. Therefore, autopsies reveal critical information including observations and findings indicating the manner in which a victim died. The victim’s first autopsy is conducted by the coroner or medical examiner in the state where the death occurred. When a police-related death is involved, various concerns may arise including the reliability of the first autopsy conducted, the objectivity of the autopsy, the risk of manipulation of evidence, potential bias on behalf of the coroner or medical examiner, or use of faulty forensic procedures."

Is the "Autopsy Initiative" a good idea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 15% (25 Votes) 85% (146 Votes)

The offer is good for those who die in encounters with "police officers, sheriffs, correctional officers, state troopers, highway patrol officers, ICE, border patrol, and other law enforcement agents."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!