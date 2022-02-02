George W. Bush sends maximum cash donations to embattled Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Former President George W. Bush is opening his checkbook for two Republicans known for their staunch opposition to former President Donald Trump.
Bush is listed in campaign finance data as a donor for Liz Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman who voted in favor of the second impeachment effort targeting Trump and who frequently deplores his influence on the Republican Party. Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, Bush's vice president.
Bush also recently contributed to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who supported the second impeachment effort as well.
Advertisement - story continues below
Campaign finance data published by the Federal Election Commission on Monday reveals Bush donated $5,800 to Cheney at the end of 2021, the maximum individual contribution, according to Politico.
Bush donated $2,900 -- the maximum donation in a Senate primary election -- to Murkowski.
TRENDING: Stranglehold: Couple's fight to build home on own land returns to Supremes
The establishment political heir had never donated previously to Murkowski, suggesting that the Alaska senator's anti-Trump stance may have seized his attention.
Murkowski is considered one of the most liberal Republican senators in Washington, having previously voted against the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a nominee of Trump.
Advertisement - story continues below
Trump has endorsed Murkowski's challenger in Alaska's Republican primary, former state Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.
Murkowski -- who has lost a state Republican primary before, only to run as an independent candidate -- has faced a censure from the Alaska Republican Party, which finally lost patience with the senator after she supported the second effort to remove Trump from office.
Cheney herself also faces a serious primary challenge from Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, with polls indicating that Cheney trails considerably.
In spite of polling showing Cheney's unpopularity in Wyoming, she's out-fundraised her opponent, with D.C. and coastal political elites providing the rogue Republican with millions in cash and propping up what some conservatives have called a form of controlled opposition within the GOP.
Cheney fundraised more than $1.9 million in the last quarter of 2021, Politico reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
Murkowski has attracted attention from big-money donors as well, finishing 2021 with more than $4.2 million on hand.
Already a black sheep among House Republicans, Cheney has further distanced herself from conservatives by participating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee.
Bush departed office as one of the most unpopular presidents in American history, with critics on both the left and the right pointing to his belligerent foreign policy and the collapse of the American financial system at the end of his presidency.
The 43rd president routinely claims he's retired from politics and uninterested in fame, only to surface with pro-establishment statements and rhetoric every few months.
Advertisement - story continues below
Bush appeared to target American citizens in a 9/11 commemoration speech last year, likening those he deemed "extremists" to al-Qaida terrorists.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]