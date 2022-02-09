German dictionary says the word 'Jew' is discriminatory

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Germany’s leading “Duden” dictionary, the world’s foremost German-language dictionary, is under fire from Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, after their online dictionary entry for “Jude” – the German word for Jew – contained a disclaimer saying that the word could be used in a discriminatory fashion.

“For me, the word ‘Jew’ is neither a swear word nor discriminatory,” Schuster told German media Deutsche Presse-Agentur while pointing out that the association he heads is called the “Central Council of Jews.”

