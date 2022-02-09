A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Valentine's Sale!
German dictionary says the word 'Jew' is discriminatory

'Everything should be done to avoid solidifying the term'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2022 at 9:45pm
The Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) is laid out for use during a religious service in the chapel aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 4, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Germany’s leading “Duden” dictionary, the world’s foremost German-language dictionary, is under fire from Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, after their online dictionary entry for “Jude” – the German word for Jew – contained a disclaimer saying that the word could be used in a discriminatory fashion.

“For me, the word ‘Jew’ is neither a swear word nor discriminatory,” Schuster told German media Deutsche Presse-Agentur while pointing out that the association he heads is called the “Central Council of Jews.”

