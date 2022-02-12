Global traffic sputters below pre-virus levels as remote work reformats society

(ZEROHEDGE) – The proliferation of high-frequency data, otherwise known as real-time, has brought more comprehensive economic data analysis to understanding mobility trends, thus a proxy for economic recovery during the pandemic.

Location tracking company TomTom reports traffic congestion worldwide has declined two years after the virus pandemic began, as mobility trends for 2021 were 10% lower than in 2019. Slumping traffic data provides powerful insights into how remote working has impacted driving patterns as more white-collar workers stay home than commute.

TomTom monitored congestion levels of 70 major metro areas worldwide and found that traffic patterns are not back to normal. This comes as more companies authorize permanent remote or hybrid work schedules.

