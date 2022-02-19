Gold spikes to 9-month high on Russia, Ukraine

(FOX BUSINESS) – Nervous investors, spooked by a Russian-Ukraine conflict, barreled into gold on Thursday, driving the price to a level not seen since June of 2021: $1,900.70 and upward momentum may continue, aiding the SPDR Gold ETF.
"Gold has key resistance around the $1920 to $1930 zone, but if the [safe] haven bid remains strong, bullish momentum could support a move towards the $1970 level" wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at The Americas OANDA.
Advertisement - story continues below
With a Russian invasion of Ukraine possible in a matter of days, according to President Biden, investors dumped stocks, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 623 points, the worst session of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell over 2%.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]