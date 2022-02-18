Good vs. evil: Canada's Truckers battle 'Justine' Trudeau

Where, in the story of the travails of the world's heroes, the Canadian Truckers for Freedom, are we?

Justine Trudeau, who fled like a girl into hiding when the lorry drivers, kids in tow, first arrived in Ottawa, has done what this writer had feared he'd do: After instituting some of the most diabolical COVID restrictions in the world, Justine has the dubious distinction of invoking "the never-used Emergencies Act," martial law, in essence, to quash peaceful, democratic civil disobedience, with nary a democratic debate in the People's House of Commons.

"With the emergency powers," warns legal scholar Jonathan Turley, "Trudeau can now prohibit travel, public assemblies, conduct widespread arrests and block donations for the truckers. This also includes freezing bank accounts and ramping up police surveillance and enforcement."

Been there done that, Mr. Turley, Esq.: Trudeau had already instituted some of these measures through COVID restrictions. Countrywide, unvaccinated Canadians have been locked out of society, turned into untouchables. They cannot travel within their own country, work for their own government, attend university without being shamed and segregated, or take employment in the health sector, public or private.

And he's done this evil with vim and venom. Never before have I heard a Western leader boil over with bile for his mostly-white, working-class countrymen. With his daily invective, Trudeau outdoes the Democrats, stateside. Having libeled the truckers as racists, misogynists, insurrectionists and confederate sympathizers – Trudeau likewise regularly calls the unvaccinated racists, misogynists and anti-science extremists, even pondering whether he should "tolerate these people."

It can hardly escape those of us who're familiar with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's gleeful invocation of the War Measures Act against Quebecers, in 1970, that Justine, his weak, simpleton, low-intelligence son, might have always dreamt of besting his father, this time against Canada's Freedom Convoy.

Back in the good old days, the national Canadian broadcaster, CBC, had been scathing about Trudeau senior's overreach; now they are cheering tyranny on, filled as they are with contempt for all COVID-orthodoxy deviationists.

Yet, the protest against anti-constitutional COVID-motivated segregation just keeps growing; and province-by-province, the indomitable resistance is toppling the regimen of restrictions and discrimination. Bickering words from Ontario Premier Doug Ford notwithstanding, the truckers he derides are leading the once-Free World's resistance against a tyranny unprecedented in recent memory.

The world owes Canada's finest a debt of gratitude.

Certainly, their model of protest has been impressive – after all, the lory drivers aren't burdened by BLM brains. The big rigs had initially managed to halt commerce on the Ambassador Bridge, between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, as well as at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, and across from North Dakota at Emerson, Manitoba.

Inspired by the quixotic Canadians, liberty-loving Europeans are rising against the Continental COVID cartel that has created tiers of subjects some better than others. In France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria, brave men and women are demanding their liberties be reinstated, many waving the Canadian flag in recognition of those who went before. They are doing the same in New Zealand and Australia, even in Israel.

In quick succession, the system of segregation developed around vaccination has begun to crumble across Canada in the wake of trucker persistence:

"Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and British Columbia announced forthwith plans this week to roll back some or all 'precautions,' with Alberta, Canada's most conservative province, dropping its vaccine passport for places such as restaurants immediately and getting rid of masks at the end of the month."

As Mr. Ford announced, his government would be removing its "proof-of-vaccination-system on March 1." He was quick to stress that this reprieve was "despite the trucker protest not because of it," but the verbally flatulent premier is not kidding anyone. He and his ilk are running scared.

Lucky are the little children who have freedom-loving parents. Luckier still are the kids who'll get to witness their parents triumph over pure evil. We learn that there are children in 25% of the trucks that occupy Ottawa. Victory notwithstanding, the calibrations and considerations the Ottawa Gestapo is making as to how to evacuate the Resistance, embedded among which are so many kids, is foreboding, given the license that martial law lends.

Moreover, Canadian Truckers For Freedom have said they're "willing to die" for principles they articulate clearly and plainly: I want to see the provincial and national COVID restrictions rolled back, said one. And I want a mechanism put in place to ensure the travesties we've endured don't ever repeat themselves, said another.

Wait a sec: Canada already has such a mechanism. It has a constitution. While not nearly as glorious as the American one – for no men in living memory were as magnificent as the intellectual warriors in periwigs who gave as the founding documents – it nevertheless apes the U.S. Bill of Rights, albeit poorly, by including a Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Rights-violating, country-wide COVID tyranny and the actions taken by the Ottawa police, where truckers are stationed, such as jailing innocents for honking and stealing their private property: How do these jibe with the venerable documents aforementioned?

They don't! Inherent in the first are "violations of Charter rights, including mobility, life, liberty and security of the person, privacy, and [freedom from] discrimination." So too has the Ottawa police, to quote from their Oath of Office violated, have a duty to uphold the Constitution of Canada, and protect the right to peacefully protest.

Alas, the Blue does not always defend you. Theft's the theme: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson had instructed his goons to steal private property from the truckers. Shameless armed police officers and firefighters descended on the protesters to pilfer thousands of liters of fuel from these heroes struggling to keep from freezing in near-arctic temperatures.

Not only is the tinpot dictator Trudeau currently moving to arrest protesters – but he is freezing private property in the form of funds belonging to these brave, working-class individualists.

Corporate theft has followed courtesy of GoFundMe, a crowd-funding site that had no issue collecting and distributing funds to detritus like BLM, which, by the most basic of measures, are scum of the earth. Having received $8 million dollars in donations for the truckers, GoFundMe right away announced it would appropriate the funds and funnel them to charities of its choosing.

Here was a crime in progress. GoFundMe were, 1) threatening theft of private property entrusted to them, and 2) perpetrating fraud by initially promising donors to act as a trustworthy fiduciary and then violating that promise. The thieving outfit soon backtracked when Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, and one or two attorneys general, threatened to stop the looting by investigating the looters.

To counter the corporate steal, GiveSendGo, an American Christian crowdfunding website, began receiving donations for the Freedom Convoy. To complement state-approved theft, the Ontario Superior Court enjoined GiveSendGo to stop its fundraising. The U.S.-based arm of freedom promptly gave the Canadian kangaroo court The Finger, reminding the banana jurists of the limits of their jurisdiction.

Picture our heroes. On the one hand, you have working men and women, who already do the most dangerous of jobs, plainly often poorly clothed, trying to keep warm, as the Ottawa Gestapo steal their fuel jerricans and their firewood. Yet wave the Maple Leaf Flag patriotically the truckers do, as their loathsome overlords level the worst possible pejoratives at them.

On our behalf, the merry band of truckers face a malevolent "alliance of government, social media companies and the mainstream media." The malicious lies about the country-wide, freedom convoys just keep coming. To wit, not one reporter stateside had discharged his duty to tell the story of the protest. In Quebec, for example, the unvaccinated have been threatened with a fine. Even as COVID was on the wane, morphing from pandemic into mild, endemic illness – the Premier Legault government saw fit to bar the unvaccinated, masks and all, from big-box stores like Walmart, Costco and Canadian Tire.

On the side of Gangland Government, you have a pompous, vainglorious, plodder press and mean-minded media badmouthing good people. And a cowardly, morally craven prime minister who initially ran from his official residence, rather than meet with a large swath of the Canadian people, whom he assiduously blackens as marginal, insufferable and unsavory.

Juxtapose truckers and families, the epitome of storybook goodness, with the charmed circle of that privileged ponce, Justine Trudeau. Words fail. In fact, my good friends at Junge Freiheit, a German weekly of excellence, had requested I write a 5,000-word piece about Justine, to which I replied:

"Trudeau is not worth 5,000 words – for how do you write so much about a nullity?" I've come up with just the right number of words for him. Here they are:

Trudeau is a dim dilettante, who inherited wealth, but no sense of noblesse oblige and none of his fabled father's smarts and charisma. Just look at sonny boy's mincing stride, sausaged as he is in designer suits. Observe the vain coif, the pasty, rapidly aging (from moral rot à la Dorian Gray) doughy face and hollow gaze, so like that of his mom, Margaret.

Justine was practically conceived and raised at the debauch Studio 54. In all his forced, affectatious attempts at gravitas, this dirigiste is now telling Canada's salt of the earth, the truckers, to turn tail and return to life as his much-maligned second-class subjects.

A look at Trudeau's demonic deeds and his vacant demeanor and one is reminded of the words of famed French novelist Jules Renard: "I don't know if God exists, but it would be better for his reputations if he didn't."

Trudeau has inflicted horrifying material destruction and lasting moral damage. He has battered the truckers but not bettered them. It's time for this dreck, this spawn of Studio 54, to go on home, for good. Good people want no truck with Trudeau.

