Google's endgame: Destroy Trump, destroy America!

Let me take you back to 2016.

Although Google attempted to hobble and silence WND and the rest of the independent, right-of-center media starting after the 2016 election, we were just a mild annoyance compared with Google's ultimate target: Donald Trump, the man who had the audacity to run for president in 2016 – and win.

I knew it because I am a Google watcher. My company's life depended, like it or not, on companies like Google and Facebook, Amazon and YouTube. You just can't prosper or even survive on the internet playing field they jury-rigged without their acquiescence, their tolerance.

I saw these companies treat WND with disdain and contempt because of their leftist ideology. I saw them select the radical Southern Poverty Law Center as the semi-official definers of "hate speech." I saw them stop featuring WND stories and listing them instead on page 12 or 25 or a day late and a dollar short.

Those were, in retrospect, the "good old days."

Today, we have been permanently demonetized by Google. We've been denied the use Google's ad server – effectively the only one available or meaningful. Our stories don't show up at all on its search engine.

But I also witnessed and chronicled how Google highlighted the fake news coverage of CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, Daily Beast and others on the left when it came to all things Trump. I wrote about it. I even sent memos to the president. (Don't waste your time trying to find such gems through a Google search, by the way.)

Now, however, we have confirmation of how much the Google hierarchy and the Google culture hate Trump – from their own words, from their own videotaped reaction to the 2016 election results.

You saw the video with your own eyes. I'm sure President Trump has seen it, too – at Breitbart and WND.

There, one and all can see the oozing, uncontrollable contempt of Google's top execs, including its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, not to mention its staff, lamenting the victory of Donald Trump following the 2016 election. Brin kicks off their weekly company meeting by saying the meeting is "probably not the most joyous TGIF we've had" and that "most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad."

Brin describes Trump's supporters as fascists and extremists and vows to thwart the rise of populism. He adds that he is "deeply offended" by Trump's victory and that the election result conflicts with many of Google's values. Google's CFO, also saddened by Trump's win, promises that America's most highly trafficked search engine will "use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values." I hope I don't have to explain to anyone what that means.

It's an admission of what Google would indeed do starting that day – churn out and give preference to the mostly negative stories about the president and his administration. In fact, a media research study conducted by PJ Media found that 96% of the top 100 search returns on President Trump are from left-wing media outlets. Conservative outlets that would provide voters with a more balanced and positive analysis of the Trump administration are – surprise! – virtually invisible.

But there's more. An email by another Google executive following the 2016 election reveals a get-out-the-vote effort directed toward Latino voters to benefit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Add to it that during the election, Google was accused of burying information from search queries damaging to its candidate of choice, Hillary Clinton.

Let me remind you – and you, Mr. President – that this is illegal. Google, Facebook and Twitter are not "publishers." They are "carriers" of the news – like utilities. It is not in their lawful purview to editorialize, give favor to certain viewpoints, show bias, take sides. They are legally pledged to be neutral. In return, they receive from the government valuable exemptions from legal liability because of this monopoly status they have been granted under the Communications Decency Act of 1996. I don't have that protection. The New York Times doesn't have that protection. The Washington Post doesn't. CNN doesn't. WND doesn't have such protection. But Google and Facebook do.

It can be taken away. It's a privilege, not a right. They have broken the trust – badly. They have not lived up to their part of the bargain. Will they in the future? If not, the First Amendment will be meaningless.

They have done much more evil since then. But you need to know when it started. It's gotten much, much worse since then.

Believe me, Google is a much bigger threat to free elections than Russia could ever dream of being. Remember 2020?

Donald Trump must be more serious about solving this problem if he even gets the chance to run again in 2024.

Google and Facebook and Amazon: They are an existential threat to everything for which America stands.

And they have been since 2016.

