GOP candidates crush Dems by huge percentage heading into midterms

A new poll from Convention of States Action reveals that generic GOP candidates have nearly a 13-point advantage over Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.
The poll, done in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, considered one of America's most accurate pollsters in recent years, was done Feb.2-6 and included more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.
"It’s clear from this data that Republicans remain far ahead in this race, and if they win, voters believe they will deliver. However, these numbers also spell danger for Republicans," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "GOP leadership has not laid out clearly what they would do if they are elected, and voters feel very strongly about action being taken on issues from law and order to the border to inflation and the economy.
"If voters get wind that their priorities are not being taken seriously, and lose confidence in Republicans to deliver, these numbers could shift dramatically."
The full results are posted online.
They show 54.4% of American voters prefer generic Republican candidates in the midterm elections. while 41.9% prefer Democrats.
The results also showed 95.9% percent of voters who preferred a Republican candidate believe that police departments can be fully funded, prosecutors tough on crime, and officers who abuse their power are properly disciplined.
Other points, from voters who prefer GOP candidates:
- 94.2% believe that Biden’s policies to fix inflation will hurt America’s economic recovery.
- 94% believe that the southern border should be secured and illegal border crossers returned to their country of origin.
- 92% believe that growing aggression from China is a threat to America.
- 86.9% believe that America can further develop natural gas and oil production without putting the environment at risk.
- 80.6% believe Fentanyl coming across the southern border from China is the leading contributor to overdose deaths in America.
- And 77.8% believe parents should have greater authority than teachers’ unions in directing the education policy in their local school districts.
Overall, more than 80% of respondents think police departments can be fully funded, prosecutors tough on crime, and officers who abuse their power are properly disciplined.
Nearly 70% overall say growing aggression from China is a threat to America, and 67.3% want the southern border secured and illegal border crossers returned to their country of origin.
Two in three said America can further develop natural gas and oil production without putting the environment at risk.
It revealed 81.1% of American voters are confident that if Republicans win control of Congress in the 2022 elections they will follow through on their promises to try to block or undo Biden’s policies and agenda.
That included some 80% of Democrats.
