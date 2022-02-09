The Gospel and Israel

The Gospel is for everyone, of course.

It's the Good News for the whole world.

It's an open invitation for anyone to accept, willingly, God's plan, from the beginning of time, to accept His rules, to make atonement for sins with a heartfelt expression and commitment not to defy those rules again.

It's a great deal! It's one of a kind. There are no tricks. It's open to all if you're sincere.

Yet it would be a mistake, an oversight, a glaring error, if Bible-literate people the world over did not recognize that one nation has a very special connection with the Gospel – and always will.

And that is Israel.

We all know where it was that Jesus was born and prophesied to be born – Bethlehem.

We all know where He grew up – Nazareth.

We all know where He preached and healed – Galilee, Judea and Jerusalem.

We all know where Jesus died and was buried – Jerusalem, again, just as prophesied.

Many followers love to visit Israel so they can walk where Jesus walked. Many prefer to walk where the great Hebrew prophet Moses walked, in Egypt, but never in Israel, because God laid out His commandments on the way.

That's special, but for some people that's where the connection ends, I'm always surprised to learn.

While we note the prophecies about His first coming, not all Christians, for whatever reason, accept what Scripture says about His Second Coming – to Israel, where He will rule and reign physically as King of kings, Lord of lords, the Lion of Judah and the Son of God for 1,000 years, restoring the entire world to something resembling the Garden of Eden.

Why is that?

Part of the reason is, we just don't know our Bibles the way we should – especially our Old Testament.

But another reason is an idea called "supersessionism," or "replacement theology."

It began a long time ago with certain elements within the church – Catholic and Protestant. Since Israel was dispersed shortly after Jesus ascended, with no sign of return to the land except for dozens of future prophecies, the notion took hold that "Christians" would inherit the promises made by God to the children of Israel.

That was never God's plan, as He spells out through His prophets so clearly, dramatically and prolifically.

Many Christians believe Jesus is somehow finished with Israel. If that's so, then ask yourself this: "How is Jesus going to fulfill His destiny as King of Israel, seated in the throne of David?"

Has there really been a change of plan?

Why are there so many prominent pastors, teachers and Christians who believe we don't need the Old Testament, known more accurately as the Hebrew Scriptures, any longer? The problem for them is that they need to throw out much of the New Testament as well – because the promises are echoed there, too. You need the whole of Scripture to get it.

Some of these people don't even think Jesus is coming back. Others, believe it or not, just don't think about it much. Some don't know Jesus – a tragedy! And others are adhering to false "prophets" of one kind or another.

As I was writing my newest title, "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament," I was struck with how finding the Good News in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures magnified my own faith in this fully integrated, singular, cohesive and miraculous message written by about 40 different authors over nearly 2,000 years.

It's one of the reasons I love to take people to Israel almost every year (until my strokes in 2019) to show them not just where Jesus and the prophets walked, but to see where they are going to walk again – with you!

Jesus is coming back to the Mount of Olives, we're told in Zechariah 14:4. How's that for specific?

He's going to judge the living and the dead when He comes back to live in Jerusalem, we're told in Isaiah 16:5.

He's going to pour out living waters upon Israel to restore His land, we're told in Zechariah 14:8 and Ezekiel 47:1-19.

He's got a detailed plan for a lasting peace in the Middle East in Isaiah 19.

He's going to do so many specific things at that time that it would take a book to tell you all of them – which I do in "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament."

I don't interpret anything. I just take you to the texts themselves so you can see them with your own eyes, pour over them, look them up in other translations, find the original words in their original languages and come to your own conclusions. But I assure you, it's simple and gratifying.

I have submitted my work to the scrutiny of many different kinds of Christians and some very famous ones. I've been honored with endorsements from nearly all of those I have asked.

One thing I will not accept is that the Bible – which has a track record of literal fulfillment of prophecies throughout – would resort to allegorizing at this late date. If you want to believe that, you can feel free, but you'll still get the benefit of "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" as a handy reference. You don't have to agree with me. It's your loss.

If you are a believer – no matter what your differences with me might be – the Gospel is still the Gospel, and I thought you'd be happy to hear it's in every book of the Hebrew Scriptures.

Isn't that some really Good News?

It's Good News for Israel, God's first love, and for gentiles – everyone else.

It's Good News for everyone who believes the same thing – getting right with God now.

