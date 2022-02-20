The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

It's no secret to millions of Christians that Jesus was put to death in Jerusalem, according to the New Testament gospels.

But many often wonder about a cryptic statement at the end of the Bible indicating He was crucified in "Sodom and Egypt," two other locations, neither of which is Jerusalem.

How can this be? Is the Bible somehow being inconsistent with itself?

The answer is not difficult to discern, once we take the flesh out of our ears, says a best-selling author.

"There is a very simple answer to this which reveals Scripture is completely true and consistent," says Joe Kovacs, author of the brand-new book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

"We all need to realize the Word of God is not always broadcasting on the physical, human level. It's often airing its message on a higher level, often called the parable or spiritual level. It's the method in which Jesus exclusively spoke."

Scripture notes: "Jesus spoke all these things to the crowd in parables; he did not say anything to them without using a parable." (Matthew 13:34 NIV)

"So in addition to the physical meaning, there's that higher parable meaning as well. I call it 'God speed,' as we're all getting up to speed on the way God thinks, operates and broadcasts His glorious message," Kovacs explains.

To solve the mystery of Sodom and Egypt vs. Jerusalem, the author of the well-known "Shocked by the Bible" series says Scripture itself indicates on which level it's broadcasting in this case.

The verse in question is Revelation 11:8 which mentions, "the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified." (KJV)

The author says: "The Word of God comes right out and tells us in this verse that it's not talking about the physical, geographic locations of Sodom and Egypt. It specifically says 'which SPIRITUALLY IS CALLED Sodom and Egypt.' Other translations use words such as 'figuratively' and 'symbolically' instead of 'spiritually,' but they all mean the same thing."

"It's speaking on the parable or spirit level. It's a metaphor."

"God Himself is a Spirit, as John 4:24 states, and He is training our minds to understand His spirit level of communication. It's not always physical."

So why does Scripture mention Sodom and Egypt as spiritual synonyms for the place where Jesus was crucified?

"The answer is simpler than we think, and emerges when we merely translate the meaning of those words," Kovacs explains.

"The word Sodom means 'burning' or 'flaming' and Egypt is the 'dark place of misery.' Even the Hebrew word for Egypt is MIZRAIM, which looks and even sounds something like its English meaning of MISERY or MISERIES.

"What it's saying is that this world of flesh in which we dwell is a place of darkness, distress and misery where we're being refined in a flaming furnace, the metaphoric 'furnace of affliction,' as God famously calls it in Isaiah 48:10. Hence, spiritually speaking, Jesus was killed in this place where we're all being purified under some serious heat, a place that is quite dark and miserable at times."

"So this mystery about Sodom and Egypt is solved quite easily when we merely open our eyes and ears to see and hear the spiritual message, not just the physical.

"It's stunning in a very good way when we realize the entire Bible is not just full of physical history, but the Creator is voicing additional messages on the spirit level that come to life when we listen at God speed."

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories even before its official release Jan. 25.

"Reaching God Speed" is available now on Amazon and other booksellers, and you can learn much more information at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

