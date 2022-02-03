'We've got COVID': Towing companies in Canada nix official requests to haul away trucks

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Towing companies in Alberta, Canada reportedly refused the requests from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to assist in the removal of trucks from Coutts Port of Entry on the north side of the Alberta-Montana border.

Abe Martens from Xodus Car Transport who also offers towing service told the Western Standard, “We are here with our trucks at the blockade, but we are participating and are in full support of the truckers.”

Towing companies reportedly support the truckers and will not help the Mayor of Ottawa pic.twitter.com/EVwCHpefHs — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) February 1, 2022

One of the largest towing companies in the area already said that they don’t want to get involved.

