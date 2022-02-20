Government on hook for $370,000 after violating nurse's religious freedom

A county in Illinois is on the hook now for $370,000 in legal fees and other costs after officials there fired a nurse, violating her freedoms, when she declined to refer women for abortions.
The case was handled, in part, by officials with the Alliance Defending Freedom, and they reported this week that a trial court in Illinois has determined that Winnebago County has to pay more than $370,000 for the attorneys of nurse Sandra Rojas, who was dismissed over her opposition to abortion and abortifacients.
Advertisement - story continues below
The county's promotion of abortion violated Rojas' religious beliefs and conscience, but the county had no tolerance for her faith, dismissing her after she had worked as a pediatric nurse for the county for 18 years prior to a new rule that forced nurses to be trained on referring women to abortion businesses.
The actions were determined by the 17th Judicial Circuit Court to be a violation of the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
TRENDING: Doxing Day in Canada
"Medical professionals should never be forced to engage in or promote activities that violate their beliefs or convictions," explained Kevin Theriot, counsel. "Sandra served as a nurse according to her conscience and religion—a right for medical providers that is protected under Illinois and federal law.
"The court’s fee award sends a clear message that health care workers are free to practice medicine in a manner consistent with their conscience and religious beliefs, and there will be a steep penalty if the government fails to respect that legally protected freedom."
Advertisement - story continues below
The ADF worked with lead counsel Noel Sterett of Dalton & Tomich and Whitman Brisky of Mauck & Baker.
"Health care professionals should not be required to violate their conscience to keep their jobs," said Sterett. "We hope the outcome of this case will encourage other public and private health care employers to respect their employees’ rights of conscience."
The court earlier had ruled on Rojas' behalf, deciding that she was wrongfully forced out of her job "for declining to assist with or refer for abortion or abortifacient contraceptives."
The court at that time ruled that the county's health department "improperly discriminated against [Rojas] by refusing to accommodate her objections of conscience in her existing job…"
The judge said county officials "could have reasonably accommodated" the nurse.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]