Grocery chain CEO steps up security at stores amid wave of shoplifting incidents

(FOX BUSINESS) – A major New York City grocery chain is buckling down on security measures following a string of brazen retail thefts targeting supermarkets in the Big Apple.

John Catsimatidis, the CEO of Gristedes, told FOX Business that the company plans to place retired police officers outside its stores and even offer rewards to customers who provide information on shoplifters.

"We put our foot down. We're not going to allow crime to take us over," Catsimatidis said, pointing to a number of recent store closures in the city. Catsimatidis said Gristedes won't be one of them. "We're not closing our stores," he added. "We're going to do to whatever we have to do to make sure our consumers and to make sure our employees are safe."

