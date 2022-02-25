Over half of U.S. abortions now done with pills, not surgery

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) – As the fate of abortion access remains uncertain, new preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute released Thursday shows that medication abortions account for more than half of abortions across the country.
Guttmacher, a research group that supports abortion rights, reported that medication abortions accounted for 54% of abortions conducted in 2020. Up from 39% in 2017, 2020 marked the first year that medication abortion became the most common method.
Over two decades ago, the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug mifepristone to be used as an abortion method when combined with another drug, misoprostol. The drug combo has since been coined the “abortion pill.”
