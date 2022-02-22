Hey, Democrats, we're not a 'democracy'

The left has been speaking up lately about protecting "our democracy," which seems unusual since usually they never talk proudly about the U.S., they just bash it and talk about moving to some whiter country instead. They almost sound patriotic. But nope, it's just smoke and mirrors, which both allows them to fool people into thinking the left cares about the country and to sneak in their radical agenda.

Despite the fact the Founding Fathers were genius enough to create a Constitution that has lasted almost 250 years, arguably the longest in the world today, providing the freest country, the left wants to throw it all away. The Founding Fathers created a representative democracy, not a democracy. (It is also frequently referred to as an indirect democracy, democratic republic, or constitutional republic, and democracy is also referred to as direct democracy.) The reason why a representative democracy is superior to plain democracy is because we choose wise, intelligent leaders who will have the time to devote a significant amount of time to studying issues, instead of expecting everyone to achieve this level of knowledge and ability.

The left gets away with the deception in part because democracy is being increasingly defined to sound more like representative democracy. The Oxford Dictionary's first definition provides, "A system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives."

But if you look at older versions of dictionaries, like the 1828 Webster's Dictionary, there is nothing in the definition about elected representatives. In fact, it specifically mentions democracy in ancient Athens where everyone (well, the males) equally participated in political decisions. Any male citizen could participate and vote in the main assembly.

There is another reason the left is now bringing up democracy. Until this century, it was not a realistic option to allow everyone in a huge country to decide all political questions. With the advent of the internet, anyone can now vote from home anytime. The left loved motor voter laws because they got people registered to vote who normally wouldn't have bothered since they weren't informed, or didn't have the time, interest or aptitude to pay attention. The left then preyed upon the poor, bribing them with cigarettes and money, giving them rides to the polls and engaging in ballot harvesting.

TRENDING: Biden's ambassador to Germany in hot water for photo with man dressed as a suicide bomber

The left's tactics at winning elections in recent years have shifted to this, using nonprofit organizations and get-out-the-vote efforts. It's easier to disguise the election fraud that way, but some of it is clearly illegal, such as using nonprofits to influence partisan elections. By allowing everyone to vote from home, combined with federalizing elections so there are no more local elections, another one of their goals, leftists reap great rewards targeting neighborhoods full of low-information voters to decide every issue. It's easy to convince people who don't know anything about politics to vote your way if you promise them Santa Claus.

The left has started accusing former President Donald Trump of threatening democracy in regard to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol. They've been attempting for over a year now to claim that he and his supporters tried to overthrow the country. But none of the gullible protesters who walked into the Capitol that day is being tried for insurgency, and nothing has happened to Trump. Even the biased MSM quietly reported that the FBI found no insurgency. But the left won't keep up their repeated chants that the protesters tried to force Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the certified electors from the disputed swing states.

The reality is, if Pence had decided to do so, it wouldn't have resulted in a constitutional crisis. It would have merely been another one of many hundreds of constitutional questions the U.S. Supreme Court has adjudicated over the past 246 years. The Supreme Court – which has proven afraid to rule in favor of Trump regarding the election – would have ruled that Pence had merely ministerial, not discretionary authority under the Constitution and that would have been the end of it. And even if they had ruled that he did have the authority, there have been plenty of previous SCOTUS decisions along those lines that didn't destroy the country.

Perhaps the most similar major ruling along those lines was the 1803 case Marbury v. Madison, which established that SCOTUS had the authority under the Constitution to review legislative or executive acts and find them unconstitutional. In that case, newly elected President Thomas Jefferson, a Democratic-Republican, refused to honor a commission awarded to William Marbury, a Federalist appointed by previous Federalist President James Adams as justice of the peace. Marbury sued, and the Supreme Court ruled against him, holding that Congress's Judiciary Act of 1789 exceeded the original jurisdiction given to the courts in the Constitution.

Even if the Supreme Court had ruled the other way, there would have been no constitutional crisis or "threat to democracy." Democrats have figured out that most people aren't constitutional scholars and don't understand this, so they continue repeating it ad nauseam. Pence could have issued this statement explaining his decision: "I am choosing to accept the Democratic slates from the disputed states because it is clear that the Supreme Court is going to rule that way anyway, and I want to avoid a needless conflict."

Professor John Eastman, considered one of the leading constitutional lawyers on the right for years, became famous – infamous thanks to the left – for showing there was a convincing legal argument that Pence could have rejected the slates under the Constitution. For that, Eastman was chased out of his job as a professor at Chapman University.

Even most European socialist-leaning countries aren't pure democracies. While the American left usually follows the lead of Europe, in this case they're taking the lead destroying the representative democracy our Founders established protecting our rights, through the novel reframing of the word democracy. Next up: Watch how they cleverly transition political decisions from the predominantly Republican state legislatures to "everyone."

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!