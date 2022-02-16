Hidden camera: FDA executive discloses Biden will require annual COVID shots

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration executive disclosed in a conversation captured on hidden camera by a Project Veritas journalist that President Biden plans to require Americans to get an annual COVID-19 shot, which will be a "fountain of revenue" for the drug companies.

Christopher Cole said Biden "wants to inoculate as many people as possible."

"You'll have to get an annual shot," he said. "I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up."

Cole, captured on camera at a restaurant, acknowledged the financial "incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations."

"It'll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company," he said.

And he said that despite the lack of safety and efficacy data, the FDA will grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 shots for children from 6 months to 5 years of age.

The FDA said in a statement on the Project Veritas video that the "person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA."

Cole is an executive officer leading the agency's Countermeasures Initiatives, which helps ensure drugs, vaccines and other measures to counter infectious diseases and viruses are safe.

When he was pressed on how he knows that the Biden administration will require an annual shot, he said, "Just from everything I’ve heard, [the FDA is] not going to not approve it."

He said the vaccines will be a "recurring fountain of revenue" for the pharmaceutical companies.

"It might not be that much initially, but it’ll recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company."

Cole was asked if he thought there really was an emergency for children that would necessitate approving the shots.

"They’re all approved under an emergency just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals,” he said.

The FDA's vaccine panel was scheduled to vote this week on whether to recommend authorization of the shot for children under 5. But the FDA announced last Friday that the decision will be postponed for at least two months because more data is needed.

Cole, who says his role with the FDA is to ensure safety, security and effectiveness in response to the pandemic, cited concerns over "long term effects" of the vaccines, "especially with someone younger."

