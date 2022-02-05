High-speed chase ends with angry mom beating snot out of criminal who injured her son

(RED STATE NATION) – Police said the chase started at around 10:10 a.m. in Mesquite on I-30 and Belt Line as they tried to perform a traffic stop. The car didn’t stop and led them on a chase along I-30 into Dallas.
The car reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour as it weaved in and out of traffic and even went the wrong way at times. Mesquite police said the chase involved at least five other vehicles from authorities and even a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.
The chase ended at around 10:55 a.m. as the driver got out of the vehicle after he smashed his vehicle in the wrong car where mama bear came out and charged at him because he injured her son during the crash!
