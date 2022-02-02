Member of Congress refuses to meet in-person with unvaccinated constituents

One Democrat member of Congress will not allow unvaccinated people into her offices for in-person meetings.
The policy of Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, who has railed against discrimination when it might impact her at the voting booth, came to light in an innocuous fashion, according to Spectator World.
Sewell’s office had sent an email to other congressional offices about some peanuts the office was sharing with other offices, when the email signature was noticed.
Advertisement - story continues below
“PLEASE NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required for every in-person or in-office meeting with the Congresswoman or with Staff,” the email signature read.
Democratic congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents…
The only limitation to stupidity is it’s acceptance…
— Mike (@mike_chernov) February 2, 2022
TRENDING: Stranglehold: Couple's fight to build home on own land returns to Supremes
This prompted two questions from Spectator World.
Advertisement - story continues below
“What is Representative Sewell’s reasoning for the vaccine mandate in her office when we know that vaccinated individuals can still catch and spread the virus?” read one, with the other asking, “Can you confirm that the rule applies to constituents? Will there be any exceptions?”
Sewell’s office replied that Sewell has met with unvaccinated people when she attends outdoor events in her district, and they are allowed on Zoom calls.
@RepTerriSewell👈🏼 but you’re Vax’d & boosted. You’re Safe according to your overlord Fauci. Or maybe, you’re just a elitist/racist #DemoKKKrat Congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents https://t.co/T06qqyYsEQ
— E-Man-Detective4Life2oo (@RicoRic30563203) February 2, 2022
The office “has a vaccine mandate for official visits and in-person meetings. They also informed us that her district offices in Alabama have the same policy,” Spectator World reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
Sewell has supported President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, according to the New York Post.
“This is a life-or-death situation, and it requires leadership. And President Biden is showing that leadership,” Sewell said last year.
Sewell is fortunate that she does not live in Montana, which banned this sort of discrimination last year, according to Axios.
Montana last year passed a law that said any businesses, governmental entities or places of what’s known as "public accommodation," such as grocery stores, hotels or restaurants, cannot withhold goods or services based on vaccination status.
Advertisement - story continues below
Since Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell doesn’t want to meet with unvaccinated constituents… VOTE HER OUT & VOTE A REPUBLICAN TO REPLACE HER!!! #SaveAmerica #AmericaFirst https://t.co/GUfwmBnsKj
— 💋Ava💋 (@TheRightAva88) February 2, 2022
“This is a civil rights statute. It absolutely is," Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan.
"What this law is saying is that a restriction directed at the unvaccinated is prohibited in the same way as you'd be prohibited from putting up a sign saying, 'no Irish admitted,’” he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]