Huge divide between GOP, Dems on Trudeau's violence against truckers

Huge numbers of American Republicans and independents disapprove of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's violent attacks on a truckers convoy protesting vaccine and mask mandates across the nation.
But the political divides are as wide on this issue as any other, with nearly 66% of Democrats endorsing Trudeau's dictator-like actions.
Stunningly, one in six Democrats didn't even know of the battle royale that has erupted north of the U.S. border, which prompted Trudeau to declare an emergency because of the peaceful protest and assume vast governmental powers.
The results are from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, one of America’s most accurate pollsters in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.
Its new poll results, from Feb. 18-20, surveyed more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.
Overall, 55.3% disapprove of Trudeau's strategy, only 35.1% approve, and 9.6% were unaware.
"Prime Minister Trudeau’s heavy-handed tactics to squash peaceful protests in Canada have shocked freedom-loving people around the world. However, Americans will be equally stunned to learn from these numbers that 65 percent of Democrats actually support the tyranny happening right before our eyes, and 17 percent have not even heard about one of the most consequential stories of 2022," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.
"The corporate media’s false reporting – or in many cases flat out ignoring this story – has contributed to this result. If we want to avoid totalitarianism in our own country, the people must be given the truth. This is shameful and horrifying."
The full results are online.
Among independent voters, 74.4% disapprove of Trudeau's actions, while only 20.8% approve. Republicans were even more appalled by Trudeau, with 87.3% disapproving, and only 8.1% approving.
Convention of States, which represents some five million supporters, has as its goal the restore self-governance in American and cut back on federal overreach.
