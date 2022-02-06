A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Iran 'society set to explode' while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for régime

'Social discontent has risen by 300% in the past year'

Published February 5, 2022 at 8:20pm
(JERUSALEM POST) – A hacktivist organization has revealed a highly sensitive Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps document that asserts Iranian “society is in a state of explosion” because of the crippling sanctions imposed on the nation due to its illicit nuclear program.

The U.S. government news organization Radio Farda obtained the document from Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice), the whistleblower entity that has also secured confidential documents and video footage about the torture of Iranian prisoners, wrote Farda.

According to Radio Farda’s Golnaz Esfandiari, who authored the exclusive article, “the document covers a meeting with IRGC’s intelligence wing and quotes an official named “Mohammadi” saying that Iran’s “society is in a state of explosion.”

Read the full story ›

